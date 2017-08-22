The presentation in Elmwood Park is a small example of a hugely important challenge and highlights the immediate, urgent need for all landlords and property managers to conduct the most thorough, comprehensive tenant check possible.
Elmwood Park, a suburb of Chicago has had recent success in reducing crime in rental properties specifically from the use of tenant screening. Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com opines; “Recent comments in Chicago illustrate the potential success tenant screening can have for a rental property and highlights the absolute need for landlords and property managers to conduct thorough, comprehensive tenant background checks on all adult occupants of a rental property.”
Landlords and property managers are faced with numerous challenges within a rental property. One of the largest challenges remains crime against person and property.
One simple way to reduce the potential of crime in a rental community or property is through the use of a complete and thorough tenant check.
Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com states: “Tenant screening is an invaluable tool in significantly reducing crime against person or property in a rental community.”
Recently, in Elmwood Park, a suburb of Chicago, a crime prevention specialist noted several ways to reduce the potential of crime on a property, including keeping a property well-maintained. Also discussed was the value of tenant screening.
From the Chicago Tribune (chicagotribune.com; Aug. 04, 17):
…also emphasized tenant-screening as a key tool in heading off problems. All applicants and co-applicants (18 and older) should be screened. Screening should be consistent, fair and non-discriminatory, he said.
"Criminal behavior is not a protected class," he stressed.
What are some of the things applicants can be screened for? A credit check, income sources, any crimes in the past three to five years. (1)
Almeida opines; “It serves the best interests of all landlords and property managers to utilize a well-qualified third-party tenant screening company for tenant checks and screenings.”
Almeida explains that a third-part tenant screening company should be well versed in laws and legislation governing the tenant screening industry. “Working with a third-party,” Almeida states, “will allow a landlord to stay fully compliant and avoid potential legal issue.”
Almeida concludes; “The presentation in Elmwood Park is a small example of a hugely important challenge and highlights the immediate, urgent need for all landlords and property managers to conduct the most thorough, comprehensive tenant check possible. An in-depth tenant check will greatly assist in reducing crime in a rental property and landlords should act immediately to ensure their tenant screening protocol is thorough and complete.”
