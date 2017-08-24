David Price, ResMan's SVP of Technology I am very excited to be working with this team. We have an opportunity to disrupt the property management software market.

ResMan LLC, the fastest growing property management software solution in the multifamily industry has expanded their leadership team with the appointment of David Price as the Senior Vice President of Technology. In his new role, Price will be responsible for Application Development, Internal Business Systems, Infrastructure, Security, Compliance, IT Asset Purchasing and Tracking and Data Systems.

The executive leadership has also charged him with continuing the ongoing transformation of ResMan's technology and client service functions by aligning innovative, robust and forward-looking technology solutions with business goals and objectives.

In announcing Price's appointment, Dave Mckenna stated, "David has the expertise to manage and enhance the operational and technology functions that will continue to drive our business growth. As a forward-looking executive, he will augment our processes to raise productivity, broaden our competitive edge and increase customer satisfaction."

"I am very excited to be working with this team. We have an opportunity to disrupt the property management software market. A cohesive single platform solution with an open integration strategy coupled with a commitment to great customer service will allow us to grow our customer base exponentially," Price says.

Price brings over two decades of experience leading technology organizations in high growth environments. Previously working with several financial services organizations delivering Software as a Service (SaaS), David has focused on building scalable and extensible enterprise business platforms in the direct to consumer lending segments with an emphasis in building mortgage loan organization and point of sale platforms.

"I have over twenty years of experience building scalable and extensible systems in the financial services space. Rapid change and the challenges of ensuring that we anticipate, prepare and execute appropriately are the things that get me excited to get to the office every day. I thrive in high-growth environments and the opportunity to obtain market share based upon both the technology and business model has me very excited," he stated.

