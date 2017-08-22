There is something clearly broken with the traditional workplace model and, quite honestly, employers’ understanding of how to support their workers’ productivity,” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

According to FlexJobs’ 6th annual survey of more than 5,000 respondents interested in work flexibility, 66% of workers think they would be more productive telecommuting than working in a traditional office environment. Fewer interruptions from colleagues (76%), fewer distractions (76%), reduced stress from commuting (70%), and minimal office politics (69%) are the top reasons people prefer their home office.

“In the survey, we asked people where they go to be the most productive at work--only 7% of workers say they are most productive in the office during regular hours. Only 7%! There is something clearly broken with the traditional workplace model and, quite honestly, employers’ understanding of how to support their workers’ productivity,” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “The companies highlighted on FlexJobs’ list of remote-friendly companies have recognized the valuable impact remote work arrangements can have on their employees’ engagement and productivity. They also understand that workplaces need to evolve out of the 20th-century mindset that values facetime in the office above all.”

To help job seekers interested in finding jobs where they can work from home, FlexJobs has identified the top 25 companies, excluding staffing companies, hiring for remote jobs. This list is based on an analysis of over 40,000 companies and looks specifically at their remote job posting histories in FlexJobs’ database between May 1 and July 31, 2017. The jobs offered by these companies had to be telecommuting-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time.

K12, SAP, Dell, Wells Fargo and Humana are among the companies featured, and span industries such as education, healthcare, technology, research, finance, and others. Current telecommute-friendly job openings at these companies that pay six figures include Medical Director, Vice President - Business Development, Senior Cloud Architect, and Clinical Advisor Pharmacist. Other high-paying job listings include Senior Data Programmer, Director - Service and Support, and Speech Language Pathologist.

Additional key findings of the FlexJobs survey include:

Work Flexibility Benefits Diverse Audiences

-Respondents represent various demographics, such as working parents (35%), freelancers (26%), introverts (23%), entrepreneurs (21%), people living in rural areas (15%) and digital nomads (12%).

-Respondents span generations: Gen Z (1 percent), Millennial/Gen Y (21%), Gen X (41%), Baby Boomer (31%) and the Silent Generation (6%)

-Work flexibility appeals to highly educated and experienced workers. 79% of respondents have at least a college degree and 31% are senior manager level or higher.

Interest in Work Flexibility is High

-Since 2013, work-life balance (78%), family (49%), time savings (46%) & commute stress (45%) have been the top four reported reasons people seek flexible work.

-Work-life balance (72%) was ranked the most important factor when evaluating a job prospect. Flexible schedule and salary tied as the second most important factor (69%).

-62% have left or considered leaving a job because it did not have work flexibility

-100% telecommuting is the most in-demand type of flexible work arrangement (81%), followed by flexible schedules (70%)

More About Today’s Flexible Job Seekers

-71% of today’s flexible job seekers have had round-trip commutes over an hour

-Of those who telecommuted in 2016, 23% telecommuted more this year than last year

-97% are interested in being a flexible worker in the long-term

-Only 4% of respondents worry a lot that a flexible work arrangement will hurt their career progression

Employers Experience Bottom-line Benefits from Telecommuters

-79% of respondents also say they would be more loyal to their employers if they had flexible work options

-73% think remote work is conducive to having strong work relationships

-29% of respondents said they would take a 10% or 20% cut in pay in exchange for the option to telecommute

For the full list of the companies and survey findings, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/productive-working-remotely-top-companies-hiring/

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs. With flexible job listings in over 50 career categories, and opportunities ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time, FlexJobs offers job seekers a safe, easy, and efficient way to find professional and legitimate flexible job listings. Having helped over two million people in their job searches, FlexJobs has appeared on CNN and Marketplace Money and in TIME, Forbes, Fortune, and hundreds of other trusted media outlets.