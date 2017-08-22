Rockler Woodworking and Hardware has recently developed and introduced the Material Mate, a rolling metal frame that makes handling and using sheet goods much easier. Material Mate can function in two modes: as a panel cart and a mobile, adjustable-height shop stand.

In panel cart mode, the metal frame features rack supports on one side capable of hauling 4-foot by 8-foot sheets of plywood, sheetrock and other panels to a capacity of 150 lbs. Material Mate can pass through a 30-inch wide doorway, making it easy to transport panels from a vehicle into the shop. To situate a panel for sawing and other work, the rack support is tilted up and locked, bringing the panel to a horizontal position.

To use Material Mate in shop stand mode, users can simply attach their own tabletop to the metal frame and lock it in the horizontal position. With the base rolling on 4-inch casters, two of which can be locked, the table can easily be wheeled to the desired location and then locked firmly in place. The frame then allows adjustment between 31 and 36 inch table heights. Even with a tabletop attached, the frame can be unlocked and tilted down into panel cart mode, since the carrier supports are wide enough to accommodate multiple sheets.

"Anyone who has spent a lot of time in the shop knows that maneuvering sheets of plywood and other panels can be prohibitively cumbersome, especially without a helper," said Steve Krohmer, Rockler's vice president of product development. "The Material Mate makes it easy to transport panels from your vehicle into your shop, and also to elevate them when you're ready to use them. The heavy metal frame is also a very solid base for a shop table, all you have to do is add the top."

The Rockler Material Mate (56889) is priced at $249.99. It can be purchased at Rockler.com or at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide, as well as through the Rockler catalog.

http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.

