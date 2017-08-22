SouthwestJewelryDesigns.com is Back and Better than Ever

We encourage anyone looking to buy themselves or someone they love a unique and truly stunning piece, to come to our store to see what we have to offer.

At the launch of their career a few years back, the team at SouthwestJewelryDesigns.com did better than they ever expected, too well in fact. Unable to meet the demands of their audiences, the team quickly found they did not have enough jewelry to keep up with people that wanted to buy more and more of their popular designs. For a while, it became an elusive phenomena.

Taking a quick break to assess their overwhelming success they had received from their first go around, they deiced to increase their inventory by meeting with more prominent artists of the southwest and buying what they had available. This went on for months. Their collection has grown considerably over the past few years and they’re excited to open up shop once again.

This time, the team is coming back with jewelry that is sure to turn a few heads this year.

The spokesman of SouthwestJewelryDesigns.com, Samantha Rogers, gave a statement for the company’s relaunch.

“What worked so well for the store the first time was that we offered unique pieces that were hand-crafted by artists. In other words, you can’t find our stuff anywhere else. Taking into consideration the time it takes to make new pieces and the popularity of our jewelry, we’ve restocked our inventory and are excited to see what people have to say. We encourage anyone looking to buy themselves or someone they love a unique and truly stunning piece, to come to our store to see what we have to offer.”

The company has long been associated with unique, modern, and stylish jewelry among young shoppers. The company has launched new collections for bracelets, earrings, necklaces, pendants, rings, and even a section for gifts as well.

The designs are tailored to the chic southwest and Boho collective that has grown in popularity over the past few years.Rogers believes that their collection appeals to older crowds too, having been made by traditionalist artists of the Southwest style.

Rogers and the team at SouthwestJewelryDesigns.com invite anyone to come check out their unique designs as they move forward with their business and continue to reach wider audiences across the country.

Anyone interested in Southwest and Native American jewelry designs can visit SouthwestJewelryDesigns.com to learn more.