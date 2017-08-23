Unified Compliance Partners with ARMA to Promote RIM/GRC Interaction

UCF Logo It’s impossible to reach security, privacy, and risk goals effectively without managing the records first.

ARMA published the first Generally Accepted Recordkeeping Principles® (the Principles) in 2009. Today, ARMA’s goal is to help RIM professionals establish formal records management programs by finding the right tools and resources such as technical tools, staffing and budgets.

Jocelyn Gunter, ARMA’s CEO, is focused on educating all records management stakeholders as to the role RIM can and should play in the GRC environment to make GRC efforts as effective as possible. “It can be difficult to illustrate the concept of this integration if an organization doesn’t recognize the importance of records management in daily operations,” Gunter says. “We want all stakeholders, including CSOs and CIOs, to understand that the information behind the records controlled by GRC is a critical resource to the organization.”

Case law currently refers to the Principles in the same way that the laws reference Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. By adding them to the Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®), both RIM and GRC professionals will be able to identify overlaps and gaps in complying with the Principles.

In fact, there is extensive overlap between the Principles and other Authority Documents with which GRC professionals must comply. Dorian Cougias, founder of Unified Compliance, views the addition of the Principles as a big step forward. “A large percent of all GRC controls relate to establishing and maintaining control over some type of documentation or record. It’s impossible to reach security, privacy, and risk goals effectively without managing the records first,” he says.

Cougias and Gunter will be presenting a webinar on September 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the integration, and how RIM and GRC professionals can work together.

About Unified Compliance

Unified Compliance® is the publisher of the world’s largest compliance library, the Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®). Our scientific approach to overall compliance reduces cost, limits liability, and simplifies the compliance process. The UCF is available via the Common Controls Hub™, a SaaS portal which is also integrated via our API with most popular GRC solutions. Our latest product, UCF Mapper™, allows governance professionals to map regulations into the UCF with the same patented process used by the Unified Compliance mapping team and incorporate their own customized framework into their GRC software products. More information can be found at CommonControlsHub.com, http://www.UnifiedCompliance.com, and UCFMapper.com. Follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

About ARMA

ARMA International (http://www.arma.org) is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on information governance. Formed in 1955, ARMA International is the oldest and largest membership association for the information management profession. It provides education, publications, and information on the efficient maintenance, retrieval, and preservation of vital information created in public and private organizations in all sectors of the economy. Derivative works associated with the Principles includes the Information Governance Maturity Model and the Next Level Information Governance Assessment. More information about the Principles and education related to the Principles can be found at http://www.arma.org/principles.