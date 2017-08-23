High-Quality Chai Teas Now Available for Online Purchase

“This is a thrilling time for My T Chai,” said Chaimowitz. “Consumers in the US are beginning to recognize our chai teas as the best on the market.”

My T Chai, a South African company that develops a line of high-quality all-natural rooibos chai teas, are now available through a variety of online platforms, including its Rooibos and Green Rooibos teas.

For thousands of years, the people of Africa and Asia have enjoyed chai tea both for its delicious taste and health benefits. The tea originated in ancient India and Siam, and today’s recipes still feature a very similar flavor to those ancient teas, with some variance across regions. My T Chai’s teas all feature ingredients that are grown locally in South Africa.

“We started small, serving our unique chai teas to family, and now we’re known globally for offering some of the best on the planet,” said Michael Chaimowitz of My T Chai. “Unlike the name brand competitors, our teas have been developed over the years with great care and through the exclusive use of sustainable ingredients. We believe you can taste the inspiration and love in every cup.”

One of the company’s most popular products is its Rooibos tea, a blend of choice spices and superior-grade rooibos that is a fantastic caffeine-free and antioxidant-rich cup of chai. After allowing the bag to steep for five minutes, it features a rich, delicious flavor that is enhanced with your favorite milk or non-dairy alternative and/or your choice of sweetener.

My T Chai’s Green Rooibos Chai is another antioxidant-rich cup of chai, featuring a subtle combination of choice spices and superior-grade unfermented rooibos. The caffeine-free beverage is smooth, gentle and calming, and is especially delicious when served with honey.

The company is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy in the US market in response to high demand for its products. My T Chai products are now listed on major retail sites like StackedNutrition.com, Go4ItNutrition.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com, Amazon.com, Jet.com and RevNutrition.com.

“This is a thrilling time for My T Chai,” said Chaimowitz. “Consumers in the US are beginning to recognize our chai teas as the best on the market.”

For more information about My T Chai, visit http://www.mytchai.com.