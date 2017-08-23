“This conference goes far beyond portfolio theory to give attendees deeper insights into the most pressing matters influencing wealth management – from elder abuse to public policy and more,” said Sean Walters, executive director and CEO, IMCA.

Today’s private wealth advisors must exceed their clients’ expectations with the knowledge needed to address complex issues faced by high-net-worth investors. The Investment Management Consultants Association® (IMCA) will provide the advanced education these professionals require at its 2017 Private Wealth Advisor Conference, Oct.16–17, Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

Advisors and consultants will have the opportunity to learn from the nation’s premier wealth management thought leaders and expert practitioners as they lead sessions covering a broad array of important topics, including:



Stephen Covey, co-founder of CoveyLink and the FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice, sharing how to establish and build the speed of trust in financial relationships

Justin Wolfers, Ph.D., University of Michigan, exploring the risks and challenges of the U.S. economy

Stacy Allred, MTAX, CPA/PFS, CFP®, Merrill Lynch, highlighting the five core competencies required to build family financial success

Brian Singer, CFA®, MBA, partner at William Blair and Company, presenting on dynamic asset allocation and the evolution of top-down investing

Scott West, Invesco Consulting, commenting on macro diversification from dynamic asset allocation to the evolution of top-down investing

Andrew Friedman, The Washington Update LLC, providing an update on events in Washington and their impacts on the industry

Michael Tanner, Cato Institute, & Ellen Maidman-Tanner, PinnacleCare Private Health Advisory, offering remarks on the Affordable Care Act and the ‘repeal and replace’ efforts of Congress

“This conference goes far beyond portfolio theory to give attendees deeper insights into the most pressing matters influencing wealth management – from elder abuse to public policy and more,” said Sean Walters, executive director and chief executive officer, IMCA. “In order to best serve their clients, wealth advisors need to leverage strategies and tools that incorporate more than just an understanding of finance, but an understanding of people and the world around them. At IMCA, we are dedicated to providing this important foundation for professionals.”

IMCA’s conferences are based on the association’s unique Investment and Wealth Competency Matrix, a framework designed to ensure that IMCA’s advanced education remains at the forefront of an evolving profession. Conferences are structured to help investment and wealth professionals not only examine significant issues facing the industry, but also gain hands-on skills to help them better serve investors.

For detailed information or to register, visit the 2017 Private Wealth Advisor Conference event page. Journalists interested in receiving conference credentials should contact Greta Gloven, ggloven(at)imca(dot)org or (303) 850-3079.

About IMCA

Established in 1985, IMCA is a nonprofit professional association and credentialing organization serving individual members and certificants in 37 countries around the world. IMCA members collectively manage more than $3 trillion, providing investment consulting and wealth management services to individual and institutional clients. Since 1988, IMCA has offered the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), which meets international accreditation standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for personnel certification. The CIMA certification consistently distinguishes those who meet a global standard of competency and skills in investment management from those who do not. IMCA’s Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certification is suited for wealth management professionals working with high-net-worth clients. In 2016, IMCA’s educational programs hosted more than 6,000 professionals.

IMCA® and Investment Management Consultants Association® are registered trademarks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. CIMA®, Certified Investment Management Analyst®, CIMC®, CPWA®, and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® are registered certification marks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. does not discriminate in educational opportunities or any other characteristic protected by law.