Duluth- and St. Paul-based Aimclear®, a dominant force in the marketing industry for over ten years, proudly introduces Cultivate; a new digital marketing service dedicated and designed-to-scale for growth-driven businesses. Cultivate integrates Aimclear’s psychographic audience targeting and conversion tactics along with the company’s proficiency and expertise in search and social marketing, content, PR and related design and tech services.

Cultivate’s purpose is to ensure the continued growth and success of the agency’s smaller budget clients serving as an advocate, consultant and partner. The overall goal of this new offering is to be prescriptive, agile, efficient and deliberate to effectively manage both strategy and execution while driving results and generating leads for clients.

“I am humbled and excited with the launch of Aimclear’s new service offering, Cultivate. It is important for us as a company and as a small business ourselves to help grow businesses of all shapes and sizes,” said founder and fellow entrepreneur, Marty Weintraub. “Advanced digital marketing isn’t just for large enterprise organizations. It is just as important for growth companies to utilize the same paid and organic tactics, reaching target audiences and tracking campaign successes based on KPIs.”

The Aimclear Cultivate team is bringing together over a decade of innovation and successes to craft digital and traditional marketing services specifically around the needs of the entrepreneur and small business operator. Perfecting the offering for over a year now with dozens of clients including Grand Rapids-based Arrowhead Promotion & Fulfillment Co., Inc.

“We first met members of the Aimclear team at a local social media breakfast event in our hometown of Grand Rapids and were surprised to find they could provide us with the same best-in-class services they offer to some of the most recognized companies in the world...on our budget,” said Aimclear Cultivate client Luke Prokop, director of business development for Arrowhead. “Together, we created a paid social and PR campaign customized to showcase a variety of services targeted to our unique audiences. During the campaign, we saw a rise in web activity, an increase in RFP participation and more opportunities come through overall. We feel we have a great partner in Aimclear and look forward to continued success.”

Cultivate provides a variety of three-tier pricing packages incorporating services for audits, SEO, SEO monitoring, content, PR, paid social and search, so that clients are able to match up what best fits their businesses’ marketing needs and budget. The Aimclear Cultivate team will also help clients to decipher what services (and what level of service) make the most sense based on the company’s overall goals and KPIs.

Weintraub adds, “We have put a lot of thought and effort into this new service offering and I am looking forward to seeing how we can help impact and influence growing businesses around the globe.”

For more information visit Cultivate’s homepage or reach out via Aimclear’s contact form to get started.

About Aimclear®

Aimclear® is a 6x Inc.500/5000 digital marketing agency dominant in audience targeting and customer acquisition. Since 2007, the agency has pioneered cutting-edge creative strategies and psychographic audience targeting to track, and convert laser focused audience segments from introduction to conversion for its clients. Aimclear has offices in Duluth and St. Paul, Minnesota. For more information, visit Aimclear.com or follow via Twitter @Aimclear.