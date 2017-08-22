Mian R. Wang, an associate in the BostonLitigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was selected to be a 2017-2019 Business Law Fellow of the American Bar Association (ABA) Business Law Section. Through the Fellows Program, young lawyers, lawyers of color, lawyers with disabilities, and LGBT lawyers are provided a springboard to substantive leadership roles within the Section through unique leadership roles, mentorships, and subsidized attendance at Business Law Section Meetings.

Wang focuses her practice on general litigation and bankruptcy litigation. In addition, Wang has experience in complex commercial litigation, regulatory compliance, and civil and criminal matters. Prior to joining the firm, Wang was a law clerk for the Honorable Alvin W. Thompson in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. Wang received her J.D. from Cornell Law School, and her S.M. and S.B. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is also fluent in Mandarin.

The Business Law Fellows Program is designed to encourage participation of diverse lawyers in the substantive work of the Section and to develop future leaders of the Section. Each year, up to 20 Fellows are selected to participate in a two-year term in the program that subsidizes attendance at up to three meetings per year, assigns mentors, and provides special guidance and leadership opportunities.

