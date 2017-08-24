Presiding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, Inc. (COGIC), Charles Edward Blake Sr., and legendary GRAMMY® award-winning powerhouse, Pastor Shirley Caesar, are set to headline the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated's (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Prayer Breakfast, September 23, 2017, from 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This year’s ALC honorary co-chairs are Congressman Marc Veasey from Texas and Congresswoman Robin Kelly from Illinois.

Celebrating faith, freedom and resilience, this year’s event will introduce a creative worship experience with liturgical dancers Stacy J. & Unified Praise from Houston, Texas and will also feature a performance by the Great Commission Baptist Church Choir from Ft. Worth, Texas. The CBCF is honored again to have this year’s Prayer Breakfast sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company.

“People of all faiths, nationalities, and races are facing unprecedented attempts to take away basic civil and human rights. Our nation needs decisive leadership to overcome some of its most urgent challenges,” said A. Shuanise Washington, CBCF president and CEO. “The Prayer Breakfast is a time to unite and refocus our priorities on what is truly important, namely investments in our people. By doing so, we will ultimately prevail over those seeking to divide us.”

Bishop Charles E. Blake, Sr., is the Presiding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, Inc., a 6.5 million-member Pentecostal-Holiness denomination. In 2009, Bishop Blake was invited by President Obama to serve on the White House Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. As founder and CEO of Save Africa’s Children, a program of the Pan African Children’s Fund, Bishop Blake helps to support more than 200,000 children in 400 orphan care programs in more than 23 African nations. Bishop Blake is an ardent advocate of education and academic excellence, holding multiple academic and honorary degrees from various educational institutions.

Pastor Shirley Caesar is a music icon. Known as the “Reigning Queen of Gospel,” Pastor Shirley Caesar is one of the most recognized names and voices of gospel. She has won 12 GRAMMY® Awards, 14 Stellar Awards, 18 Dove Awards, has been inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Music is my lifelong service in ministry. I am excited to be part of the CBCF’s Prayer Breakfast and hope that listeners will feel the love, embrace the strength and be inspired to keep rising through the tough times,” said Pastor Shirley Caesar.

Great Commission Baptist Church Choir’s main purpose is to touch people by ministering and imparting the gospel of Jesus Christ through song. This powerful ensemble from Ft. Worth, Texas, is filled with singers of various musical experiences and ages who celebrate music and spirituality. Under the direction of Excell Amos and backed by a talented ensemble of musicians, the choir's spirit and harmonies bring audiences to their feet by making a joyful noise.

Stacy J. & Unified Praise want to change lives through dance. From Houston, Texas, this amazing and gifted group of liturgical dancers share their understanding of resilience through a cultural lens that is aimed at bringing glory to God through dance.

Proceeds from the Prayer Breakfast benefit the CBCF’s fellowship, internship, scholarship and research programs—and the foundation’s efforts to eliminate disparities in the African-American community. To purchase tickets to the breakfast and to register for the ALC, visit http://www.cbcfinc.org/alc

To register for the ALC, visit cbcfinc.org/alc. For media registration or if you are a member of the media seeking credentials to events for reporting purposes, please visit http://ow.ly/S4bN30ejKer.

ABOUT ALC

The ALC is the leading policy conference on issues impacting African Americans and the global black community. The conference features nearly 100 public policy forums on health, education, economic empowerment, the environment, and more. Signature events and features include the National Town Hall, Celebration of Leadership in Fine Arts, Community Breakfast and Health Fair, Gospel Extravaganza, Black Party, Prayer Breakfast, Exhibit Showcase, and the culminating event, the Phoenix Awards Dinner.

This year’s theme, “And Still I Rise,” reflects a legacy of resilience that emphasizes the collective strength of the black community to rise above continued racial inequalities. Sign up to receive the e-newsletter and follow the CBCF on social media using hashtag, #CBCFALC17 for updates.

ABOUT THE CBCF

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF), established in 1976, is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute, committed to advancing the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public.



