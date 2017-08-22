The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists nine Boston attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is recognized for having more attorneys listed in the guide than any other law firm. The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys nationwide and 26 of the firm’s attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year” in their respective practices and markets.

According to its website, Best Lawyers in America was compiled based on peer reviews provided by leading attorneys throughout the country within the same geographical area and legal practice area as the nominees.

The Boston Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed, their corresponding category/practice areas(s), and the year they were first listed are:



Joseph P. Davis III (2018) – Litigation - Bankruptcy

John F. Farraher, Jr. (2018) - Commercial Litigation

John J. Griffin, Jr. (1983) – Real Estate Law

Edward S. Hershfield – (2009) – Real Estate Law

James D. Masterman (2007) – Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Terence P. McCourt (2018) - Employment Law – Management; Litigation - Labor and Employment

Christopher H. Milton (2010) – Real Estate Law

A. John Pappalardo (2006) – Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Litigation – Securities

James R. Shea, Jr. (2010) – Real Estate Law

Additionally, Masterman was named a 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law.

