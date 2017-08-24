TurboCloud is designed to maintain the user’s database for them so that they can spend more time working on their business, and less time working in it.

TurboBid, one of the nation's leading providers of electrical and plumbing estimating software, has announced the release of their newest version, TurboBid 5.0.

This exciting new version includes proprietary technology and numerous features that are unmatched by other estimating software applications.

Learning how to use a new estimating software application can often be challenging. That's not the case with TurboBid 5.0. Even those that consider themselves "old school" estimators will be amazed at how simple it is.

A new training mode has been added that walks users through the entire estimating process, step by step. They simply enter the required information and click the "Next" button.

In addition, a video player is displayed and plays the specific training video for the page they're viewing. The user can pause the video, enter data into the screen, and resume video playback.

Learning how to use a new software application has never been so easy.

TurboBid 5.0 also adds a multitude of new features to its award winning TurboCloud technology. TurboCloud is a proprietary application that is designed to maintain the material items and assemblies that are in the user's database.

“The heart and soul of any estimating program is defined by the contents of its database,” stated Bill Ruffner, TurboBid's Founder and CEO. “Most of the major estimating programs come with a bright and shiny new database. The problem is that most users just don't have the ridiculous amount of time required to maintain the data, and before long, the contents of the database have become obsolete and outdated. TurboCloud is designed to maintain the user’s database for them so that they can spend more time working on their business, and less time working in it".

TurboCloud interfaces with a copy of TurboBid's master database, which is located in the cloud on a Microsoft Azure server. The master database is maintained by a team of highly experienced database administrators that have extensive experience in the electrical and plumbing industry.



New material items and assemblies are added on a regular basis

Material prices are updated every month

Discontinued items are identified and moved to a separate folder

UPC numbers, manufacturers, and catalog numbers are revised as needed

Labor units are kept current

In other words, the master database is maintained to always be relevant and up to date.

TurboCloud is a hybrid system. While the working database is installed on the user's computer, a simple click of a button will contact the master database on the Microsoft Azure server, and initiate the fast download of any new items, assemblies or changed data. An internet connection is only required for this brief download process.

"Another really cool feature of TurboCloud is the community sharing aspect." Ruffner states, “We have thousands of TurboBid users spread out across the country. They're adding new items and assemblies to their database as needed. I've always thought about how cool it would be if we could share these new items with the rest of the TurboBid community".

When a user refreshes their database with the cloud based master database, the process also uploads any new items or assemblies that they created. A database administrator will edit the data for accuracy and make it available to the rest of community.

While this process does benefit the entire community, the real benefit is to the user that created the item. The database administrator will make sure that the item has the correct UPC, catalog, labor unit, etc., and keep that item up-to-date for them in the future.

According to Ruffner, "There is no better estimating database maintenance program available anywhere, at any price".

Please send Press inquiries to: Support(atTurboBid(dot)net

###