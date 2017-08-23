Carfin Now Offers Bike and Caravan Financing and Insurance Options

After 11 years of establishing itself as an industry leader when it comes to car financing, refinancing and insurance, Carfin is now happy to offer the same great service for bike and caravan owners in South Africa.

Going on a road trip? Carfin will help their customers obtain some extra spending cash on their vacation with the money they'll save from their motorbike and caravan financing options.

Carfin offers two financing options for motorbikes and caravans: Standard Hire Purchase Agreement and Residual Purchase Agreement.

The Standard Hire Purchase option is a contract between the customer and the bank that is linked to a prime interest rate and fixed term. Once the client has paid off the monthly premiums, at the end of the term, the vehicle will be fully settled and they'll retain full ownership of the bike.

The Residual Purchase is when a vehicle is purchased and a percentage of the loan has to be repaid at the end of the term as a balloon payment. The residual payment amount will depend on the age of the bike and the number of months the repayment is scheduled over.

For more information regarding either of these bike and caravan financing options, feel free to contact the Carfin Call Centre at 0861 227 346.

Due to the costs of living, petrol hikes, electricity bills, school fees and growing rates of groceries, we can also save our clients money immediately by refinancing their bike or caravan.

No motorbike model older than 10 years will be financed, so Carfin will only consider bikes aged between 2007 -2017.

Caravan’s are unique vehicles when it comes to finance. Please contact Carfin or fill out their online application and they can assist with any information you might need.

