Cambridge Automotive Group Acquires Maaco Locations in Houston, TX

Cambridge Automotive Group (CAG) has acquired two existing Maaco locations surrounding Houston, TX. Following these resales, CAG now owns close to 40 Maaco shops across the country and is Maaco’s largest multiple center owner.

Maaco League City and Maaco Katy plan on offering several specials throughout the year on customer auto body repair and paint needs. Maaco is currently offering a paint sale for their 45th Anniversary. These locations fix routine dents and dings, and provide structural repairs, as well, by its expertly trained technicians. Plus, all structural repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty. The Maaco stores also provide superb painting services, offering several different packages with varying price points and warranties.

Maaco League City is located at 1109 Gulf Freeway, League City, Texas 77573. The store’s hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Please visit the shop’s website for more information. Maaco Katy is located at 510 South Mason Road, Katy, Texas 77450. The store’s hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Please visit the shop’s website for more information.

About Cambridge Automotive Group

Cambridge Automotive Group (CAG) was formed in 2015 to pursue a growth strategy in the car care industry. CAG is the largest Maaco® franchisee in the world. The company has attracted a best-in-class management team and continues to invest significant capital to grow in the Macco® system through remodels and new center development. The group is seeking to open additional Maaco locations with growth targeted in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

About Maaco®

Maaco Auto Painting & Collision Repair -- a part of the Driven Brands, Inc. family of automotive aftermarket franchise brands based in Charlotte, NC -- is America's #1 Bodyshop. Maaco provides automotive paint and cosmetic repair services for nearly 500,000 drivers annually. With more than 500 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, Maaco has restored the safety and appearance of more than 20 million vehicles over 45 years. Maaco ranked #106 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2015 Franchise 500 Rankings, and is currently #1 in the automotive appearance services category. For more information, visit Maaco.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit MaacoFranchise.com.