With a goal of having one million people weigh-in, Linx is asking participants to share this survey and Think Ahead together as a nation.

Linx, a leading strategic and digital marketing company, has partnered with the California Historical Society and San Francisco Travel in their celebration, honoring the 50th anniversary of the original Summer of Love, creating a national survey that invites Americans to be a part of history and define where American culture might be 50 years from now.

President and CEO of Linx, Michael Smith, encountered the exhibits, late spring in San Francisco commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, when he noticed street signs in Golden Gate Park comparing America’s social issues in 1967 to today.

Mr. Smith commented, “Upon reflection, I began to notice that though the street signs had different issues listed, the root of each hadn’t changed. For example, ‘Civil Rights’ has transformed into ‘Black Lives Matter’. As I continued to explore, it occurred me to that over the past 50 years these matters had simply been rebranded, or repositioned around today’s social issues. At Linx, we’ve been branding companies for three generations and are in the midst of our own rebranding. In connection with our efforts, Linx has created this survey. It reflects our new positioning of ‘Think Ahead’, which is one of our core values, based upon the need to learn faster than the rate of change in today’s world.”

To celebrate the new brand positioning, Linx is encouraging people to join them in Thinking Ahead and envisioning America 50 years from now. Participants have an opportunity to be a part of history as they weigh-in and define what these “social issue street signs” might say in 2067. With a goal of having one million people weigh-in, Linx is asking participants to share this survey and Think Ahead together as a nation.

Linx will be sharing and publishing the research and results in late September. The survey can be taken at http://www.linx.com/thinkaheadsurvey.

###

About Linx Communications: Linx is a strategic marketing organization that combines strategy, data and creativity to craft stories that build emotional connections with customers. As strategic advisors, Linx connects business, marketing and sales strategies across organizations to ensure perfect alignment. As predicative marketers, Linx leverages data to provide limitless answers to an organization’s most challenging questions about their customers and business. As storytellers, Linx’s creative labs craft the emotional connections that drive customer engagement, enhance experiences and build brand value. Visit http://www.linx.com for more information.