Isos Technology, a leading provider of IT consulting services and an Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, today announced it was named to the Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Inc. Magazine ranked Isos Technology No. 4,584 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list. This list provides a unique look at the most successful companies in the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"To be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies is a huge accomplishment," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "But to be included in the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row––that is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the Isos Technology team's hard work and perseverance. I couldn't be more proud of our team and our commitment to providing smart, agile solutions for business automation and software development. This recognition is an incredible validation of our efforts."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16), is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology is a leading provider of IT consulting services and training, as well as a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner. Isos leverages the Atlassian tools and ecosystem to help its clients meet strategic objectives and streamline collaboration. Isos also has a strong software development team that delivers custom solutions across a wide array of industries to help solve some of the toughest business problems. The company’s management team and software engineers all share their expertise on the corporate blog as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook. For more information, visit http://www.isostech.com.

For More Information Contact:

Isos Technology

Beth West

480.366.5784

beth.west@isostech.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

For more information contact:

Inc. Media

Drew Kerr

212-849-8250

drew@four-corners.com