Alexa Conference announces Skuid as a major sponsor

Skuid, the leading cloud design-and-deploy app assembly platform, will be a major sponsor at the Alexa Conference in Chattanooga in January 2018. As one of the region’s fastest-growing software companies, Skuid leverages Amazon Web Services and core Alexa technologies in its innovative, design-first, user-experience-centered platform.

The 2018 Alexa Conference celebrates thought leadership, best practices, and the gathering of community around Amazon's Alexa voice-enabled technology and the hardware that integrates it. The conference draws hundreds of attendees from around the world and is slated to take place January 18–20, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“We’re thrilled that this conference is coming to Chattanooga, and we’re glad to be a sponsor,” says Ken McElrath, founder and CEO of Skuid. “Skuid makes it simple for both developers and ‘citizen developers’ to use core Alexa technologies like Lex and Poly to build amazing voice-driven applications up to 90% faster, so this sponsorship makes a lot of sense on a number of fronts.”

"Skuid's dedication to innovation makes the company an ideal partner for The Alexa Conference," remarked Bradley Metrock, executive producer of the event and CEO of parent company Score Publishing. "The company's progressive culture, as well as deep ties to Chattanooga, make Skuid a perfect fit to help us host technologists from around the country, and world, next January."

At the two-day conference, Skuid will host a VIP reception at its new headquarters in the Liberty Tower. Skuid will also lead a session about how the company uses Alexa in its platform, will present on a panel, and be featured on the podcast network VoiceFirst.FM, owned by the parent company of The Alexa Conference.

About Skuid

Skuid was founded in 2013 on the simple belief that enterprise apps should stop forcing people to behave like machines. Instead, apps should behave more like the humans who use them, so everyone can thrive in the digital world. With Skuid’s simple-to-use but incredibly robust cloud design-and-deploy app assembly platform, anyone can connect to disparate data sources and create highly complex, beautiful, made-to-order applications: no code required. More than 5 million users across 32 countries use Skuid to engage with each other, with data, and with customers in meaningful ways.

About The Alexa Conference

The Alexa Conference is the annual gathering of Alexa developers and enthusiasts from around the world. The 2018 Alexa Conference is keynoted by Dr. Ahmed Bouzid, the original head of product for Amazon Alexa, as well as Amazon's Connected Homes initiative. The event is produced by Score Publishing, a Nashville-based company which has the mission of helping people become better interactive content creators. Score Publishing also owns and operates VoiceFirst.FM, the award-winning podcast network for the new era of voice-first computing.