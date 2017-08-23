New Perspective Senior Living announces the opening of its first senior community in North Dakota. To see a 90-year-old resident who is vibrant and active and truly enjoying life is incredibly inspiring – and we help countless residents to exactly that.

New Perspective Senior Living announced today that it is officially opening the doors of its West Fargo development to new residents. New Perspective – West Fargo is the second senior community the company has opened within the last two months, and its first in North Dakota.

“We see the Fargo-Moorhead senior population as an under-served market, “said Ryan Novaczyk, New Perspective Senior Living President and CFO. “We have something unique to offer this group, and we are excited to bring our programs, services and amenity-rich building to this community.”

The 130,000 square-foot development, located at 645 33rd Ave East, features a total of 131 apartments with a mix of 83 independent and assisted living options. The separate Betty’s Harbor memory care neighborhood that accommodates up to 48 residents opened earlier this spring on May 8. When fully staffed New Perspective – West Fargo is expected to employ approximately 100 team members.

The community boasts a variety of amenities for the comfort, convenience and entertainment of its residents and their guests. The West Fargo development has a full-time chef with three different dining options, including a restaurant-style main dining room, a café featuring Starbucks coffee while serving breakfast and lunch, and The Rough Rider pub serving beer and wine with bi-weekly happy hours. Other features of the community include a dance hall hosting weekly classes, a fitness center designed for seniors, a large heated pool kept at a constant 93-degrees offering water aerobics and swim classes, an onsite beauty salon, plus a community room for entertainment, events and gatherings.

These amenities support the company’s Four Pillars approach to senior living. The pillars seek to enhance residents’ quality of life through physical fitness, brain fitness, social and spiritual enrichment, as well as appetite-stimulating dining experiences.

This is the second community that the Minnesota-based company has opened in the last two months. In July, New Perspective Senior Living assumed operations for Red Rock Senior Living, a 77-unit residence in Woodbury, Minn., rechristening it, New Perspective – Woodbury.

“New Perspective Senior Living is about helping seniors live and age successfully,” noted Chris Hyatt, New Perspective Senior Living Partner and Chief Operating Officer. “To see a 90-year-old resident who is vibrant and active and truly enjoying life is incredibly inspiring – and we help countless residents do exactly that.”

About New Perspective Senior Living:

Founded in 1998, New Perspective Senior Living (NPSL) is a family-owned company that develops, owns and operates vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age successfully — was forged from the personal experience of Founder and CEO Todd Novaczyk. He and his family cared for his mother-in-law, Betty, for seven years as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while she coped with Alzheimer’s disease.

Today, New Perspective offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care options in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Today our communities serve over 2,000 seniors. One of the organization’s goals is to serve 10,000 seniors living life on purpose by 2025. The company, based in Eden Prairie, Minn., has won multiple awards including Top Assisted Living Facility, Best-of-the-Best Dining Experience and Top Workplaces.