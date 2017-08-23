SharePoint Fest Chicago Welcomes Hyperfish as a Platinum Sponsor

Hyperfish, Platinum Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Chicago

At SharePoint Fest Chicago, an exclusive SharePoint and Office 365 technology conference, attendees will learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe!

SharePoint Fest Chicago will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops on December 5 and 6, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) on December 7 and 8, 2017. Be sure to stop by the Hyperfish booth to see how they enable organizations to automatically identify and populate missing information in Active Directory, quickly and easily!

About Hyperfish

Hyperfish helps bring your company directory to life with complete, up-to-date profiles— information critical to workplace modernization. Hyperfish understands what's missing or inaccurate, and automatically reaches out to end users to collect the correct profile data. Users can quickly and easily manage their information from anywhere on their Mobile or PC. Our BOT and AI technology, ensures ongoing consistency and compliance as your organization changes. The result: improved IT service delivery, increased team productivity and greater return on technology investments.

Web Site: http://www.hyperfish.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Chicago where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Chicago, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Chicago