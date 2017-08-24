Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Introduces Painless Microneedling Breakthrough.

“Cartessa Asthetics offers access to advanced technology unlike any other in this field, and I look forward to what we can accomplish.” -Elizabeth Whitaker, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Once crowned the “Queen of Faces” because of the thousands of facial cosmetic procedures she has performed, Elizabeth Whitaker, M.D., F.A.C.S., of Atlanta Face and Body, is among the first physicians to bring the newest RF Microneedling treatment, the Vivace, to her practice. The Vivace is FDA-cleared for the contouring and tightening of the face, neck, hands and body through a pain-free, non-surgical treatment.

Microneedling is a minimally-invasive treatment that triggers the body to create new collagen and elastin by creating tiny punctures in the top layer of skin. Whereas microneedling rollers and some microneedling pens often lead to tearing, pain and variable patient outcomes, Vivace’s unique design delivers precise and pain-free results at multiple levels of penetration. Furthermore, the combination of microneedling with radio frequency further tightens the skin. Vivace has been shown to improve texture and firmness, acne scars and stretch marks and prepares the skin to best receive post-treatment serums and recovery protocols, like PRP.

“The addition of the Vivace to our practice is exciting,” says Dr. Whitaker. “For my patients, the greatest barriers to trying new treatments are fear of pain and lackluster results. The Vivace eliminates the need to trade effectiveness for comfort and vice-versa – so, not surprising, it has quickly become one of our most popular treatments.”

The addition of the Vivace device to Atlanta Face and Body is a result of Dr. Whitaker’s joining the Medical Advisory Board of Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC. Founded in early 2017, Cartessa is a privately-held distributor and marketer of FDA-approved, aesthetic medical devices. Cartessa aims to deliver a higher level of support to physicians while providing access to best-in-class technology which, previously, may not have been available.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Medical Advisory Board of Cartessa,” Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker shares. “Cartessa offers access to advanced technology unlike any other in this field, and I look forward to what we can accomplish.”

About Cartessa Aesthetics

Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC sources leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians and medical spas. Because we are not tethered to any one manufacturer, we select, amongst the most cutting edge technologies, those that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety, and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. For more information visit: http://www.cartessaaesthetics.com

About Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker

Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker is Double Board-Certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and has been elected a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons. She is founder of Atlanta Face & Body in Vinings, Georgia. Dr. Elizabeth has performed over 4,000 facial plastic surgeries. Additionally, the practice is home to surgical and non-surgical solutions for a variety of cosmetic procedures for the face and the entire body. To learn more about Dr. Elizabeth and Atlanta Face & Body, visit: atlantafaceandbody.com