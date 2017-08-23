. “Each session will feature both an accomplished academician and a hands-on corporate marketer to share new cutting-edge research and technologies in marketing and demonstrate how the technologies can play out in real-world applications.”

The Institute for Research in Marketing at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management is teaming up with YA, an industry leader in delivering high-impact marketing promotions, to present a new conference called “Ignite 2017: Sparking Action in Marketing.” The inaugural event will be held Oct. 19 at the Carlson School of Management.

Ignite 2017 fuses two distinct marketing perspectives by bringing together distinguished business scholars and researchers from top business schools with corporate leaders from premier companies. Attendees will gain practical, data-driven insights on the latest digital tools to inform marketing strategy through a combination of theoretical knowledge and real-world lessons.

Corporate presenters include representatives from leading organizations such as General Mills, ESPN, Comcast and US Bank. They will co-present with academic researchers/scholars from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, Wharton and NYU’s Stern School of Business.

“I tell people I hate conferences. That’s why we’ve worked so hard to make ‘Ignite’ different,” said YA President and CEO Chris Behrens. “Each session will feature both an accomplished academician and a hands-on corporate marketer to share new cutting-edge research and technologies in marketing and demonstrate how the technologies can play out in real-world applications.”

Topics include new tools in analytics, when digital is key and when traditional media provide the best value and how to truly be part of the interactive conversation with consumers and customers.

For example, the first presentation, “How New Tools are Shaping the Customer Experience in Ways You Cannot Imagine,” will feature Ravi Bapna, Curtis L. Carlson Chair of Business Analytics and Information Systems, Carlson School of Management, and Graham Tutton, Vice President of Customer Journey and Analytics, Comcast.

Marketing students from the University of Minnesota will be among the invited guests.

“This conference will be relevant to a broad spectrum of marketing professionals,” said Steve Goodyear,

Director, Institute for Research in Marketing, “but it is always especially gratifying to see the students absorb all this practical knowledge. In addition, the connection between students and the local business community is valuable and helps us to keep the best and brightest students right here in the Twin Cities.”

Additional sponsors of the conference include Oracle, Huron, Minneapolis Downtown Council and Twin Cities Business magazine.

To learn more about the Ignite 2017 conference or to register, visit https://carlsonschool.umn.edu/conferences/ignite-conference

About YA

For 45 years, YA has been a leader in promotional marketing services. We deliver high-impact, data-driven, digital, social and mobile promotions, such as rebates and rewards, enter to win, referral and loyalty programs, to the nation’s most respected brands. With deep expertise across multiple industries, our end-to-end management of 3,500+ promotions each year creates tens of millions of consumer interactions annually. We then analyze these interactions to understand the drivers of consumer behavior. This makes us experts at turning even first-time customers into loyal brand advocates who take action, buy more and spread the word. For more information, visit: http://www.yaengage.com.

About The Institute for Research in Marketing

Since 2005, the Institute for Research in Marketing at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management has provided a forum for some of the world’s most distinguished academics to partner with top organizations in order to generate thought-provoking perspectives about companies, consumers, and communities. Working together, we apply our faculty's leading marketing insights and findings to real-world problems. The Institute is committed to building enduring relationships with the corporate community that lead to advances in the science and practice of marketing.