FayeBSG is a technology consulting and software company that helps growing companies become more profitable by working with them to implement innovative and effective financial and business systems. In addition to being the #1 Worldwide Partner for SugarCRM, FayeBSG also works with the following products: QuickBase, Act-On, Sage 100 ERP, NetSuite, and a variety of custom software solutions.

FayeBSG is also the award winning developer of industry leading SugarCRM integrations with Sage 100, Quickbooks, Intacct, NetSuite, Constant Contact, Authorize.Net, Box, Jira, and more. Services include project management, software implementations, consulting, digital marketing, programming, training, and support. Industry expertise focuses on banking, financial services, and distribution and manufacturing companies in a variety of industries including cosmetics, beauty supply, industrial supply, and consumer products.

Faye Business Systems Group announced today that it has ranked #71 on the 2017 Fast Growth 150. The Fast Growth 150 is the Computer Retail News (CRN) annual ranking of the channel's most rapidly expanding solution providers, technology integrators, IT consultants and strategic service providers in North America.

David Faye, CEO of FayeBSG, said “FayeBSG is honored to have made the CRN Fast Growth 150 for 2017. This is our first time on the list and we’re thrilled to be recognized for our growth. We are deeply committed to the reseller channel, and this growth is a testament to our hard working and innovative team.”

See the full list of the 2017 Fast Growth 150 here.

About Faye Business Systems Group

FayeBSG is an Elite SugarCRM Partner and one of the leaders among the 650+ global partners in the Sugar community. As a leading partner for SugarCRM, Act-On, QuickBase and Sage, FayeBSG has been recognized by the Inc. 5000, and the CIO Review. FayeBSG also specializes in a variety of custom software solutions to meet client needs. Services include software development, project management, packaged software implementations, custom software implementations, integration, consulting, training, and support.

Known for their breadth of SugarCRM Integration Add-On Products and custom software solutions, FayeBSG has built Sugar integrations with ERP software, credit card processing, project management, phone systems, and more. Specializing in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations, FayeBSG concentrates on a wide array of high value CRM, ERP and marketing automation development and consulting services.

For more information, call (818) 280-4820, email info(at)fayebsg(dot)com, or visit http://www.fayebsg.com. Connect with Faye Business Systems Group on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.