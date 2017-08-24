"We are honored to make the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for five years in row," says Keith Jacobs, President of iUnlimited Investigate Services.

iUnlimited Investigative Services, a national service company that uses the latest technologies to deliver cutting edge investigative solutions, ranked 2,374th on the 36th annual Inc. 5000. The honor marks the fifth consecutive year iUnlimited Investigative Services has made the publication’s prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies with the American economy’s most dynamic segment. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to make the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for five years in row,” says Keith Jacobs, President of iUnlimited Investigate Services. “It's a testament to all of the hard work, dedication and results delivered by our entire team at iUnlimited. We continue to grow our business because of our great clients, and we always aim to create raving fans and deliver a superior product through our innovative investigative processes, expertise and use of technology.”

In addition to posting an impressive three-year growth rate of 152% for the period ending in December 2016, the California-based company continues to expand and serve new markets across the country, most recently launching operations in Illinois. Since 2004, iUnlimited Inc. has delivered quality investigative services and solutions to national insurance carriers, third party administrators and employers throughout the country. iUnlimited takes a fresh, streamlined approach to investigations, and employs over 140 investigators nationwide, specializing in surveillance, claims, SIU investigations, social media, trial and mediation attendance. They also offer complimentary training.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, recently unveiled online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. The top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc. currently available on newsstands.

For more information on iUnlimited Investigate Services and its Inc. 5000 ranking, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/iunlimited-investigative-services.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, many companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.