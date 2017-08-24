For the fifth time, rapidly growing and customer-focused PEO INFINITI HR, has made the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Fewer than a tenth of Inc. 5000 honorees ever achieve this milestone.

This year, the Maryland-based company ranks #3,026 on the annual Inc. 500/5000 list. Last year, the HR outsourcing firm ranked #4,070.

This list is an annual ranking of the country’s top 5,000 fastest growing, private companies and also features a special ranking of the top 10 percent of the list—the Inc. 500. The Inc. 5000 includes the Inc. 500 but digs deeper to offer the most comprehensive look ever at the entrepreneurial engine driving the U.S. economy in the fastest growing companies in America. The Inc. 500/5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a four-year period.

"The story of this year’s Inc. 5000 is the story of great leadership. In an incredibly competitive business landscape, it takes something extraordinary to take your company to the top,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “You have to remember that the average company on the Inc. 5000 grew nearly six-fold since 2012. Business owners don’t achieve that kind of success by accident."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 in Palm Desert. Featured keynote speakers include Alan Mulally, Daymond John, Brené Brown, and Dollar Shave Club's Michael Dubin.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://www.inc.com.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is the Professional Employer Organization designed to protect franchisors, franchisees and leading enterprises from employer liability. Our PEO platform provides full Regulatory Compliance Management, On Demand HR Directors, Real-Time Payroll /Tax Filing, POS Integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers’ Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and Employee Benefits available in all 50 states.

To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.