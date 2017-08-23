"Our emphasis on building an entrepreneurial culture dedicated to creative and collaborative thinking has resulted in a firm-wide mindset of innovation. We are excited to see this element of our culture come to life in Vault's survey results.”

Keystone Strategy climbs the list of the Vault 2018 North America Consulting Rankings and is recognized with two top 10 placements for both innovation and internal mobility. Out of 50 firms, Keystone ranked in the top 25 in five categories, including overall compensation, benefits, and exit opportunities. This year’s ranking was based on 9,000 survey responses from more than 60 consulting firms in North America.

Founded in 1996, Vault has established itself as a go-to resource for information on companies for job candidates, recruiters and hiring managers. This includes intelligence on nearly 5,000 companies spanning 120 industries and 840 professions. Consulting is the second highest viewed industry on Vault, and this is Keystone’s second time raking on this list.

“This year we are incredibly humbled to have improved our Innovation score over last year (2017),” said Greg Richards, co-founder, and CEO at Keystone. “Our emphasis on building an entrepreneurial culture dedicated to creative and collaborative thinking has resulted in a firm-wide mindset of innovation. We are excited to see this element of our culture come to life in this year’s survey results.”

About Keystone

Keystone is an innovative strategy and economics consulting firm that delivers transformative ideas to the market. The company partners with Fortune 500 companies on leading-edge challenges in science, technology, and business. Keystone regularly combines the strategic insights of leading experts from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Wharton and other top universities with the practical industry expertise of its accomplished professionals. Learn more about Keystone at http://keystonestrategy.com.

About Vault

Vault is the most comprehensive resource for employers, universities, and internship program rankings, ratings, and insight. Vault’s influential rankings and reviews are sourced from directed surveys of professionals and students, and evaluate companies, schools, and internships in terms of prestige, the best place to work, diversity, quality of life, compensation and other categories. Vault provides users with in-depth information on employers, industries, interviews, and available jobs and internships. In addition, Vault partners with employers to help build their brands and assist with recruiting efforts, and with universities to help their students with employment placement and career selection.