The Seafood Nutrition Partnership State of the Science Symposium will address issues related to seafood science, including human nutrition and environmental sustainability.

The non-profit Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) Scientific & Nutrition Advisory Council (SNAC) is holding an inaugural State of the Science Symposium in partnership with the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

This symposium provides a forum for global leaders in human nutrition to outline the latest consensus on seafood nutrition science. All aspects on the science and technology of seafood, including human nutrition and environmental sustainability will be addressed by leading experts. Educational presentations will merge technical analysis and accessible information for non-specialists.

The 2015-2020 USDA/HHS Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends at least two servings of seafood per week and at least 250mg of omega-3s EPA+DHA per day to support heart and brain health as part of a healthy diet. Only 10 percent of Americans eat seafood twice a week and, on average, Americans take in 80mg of omega-3s EPA+DHA per day.

Speakers for the State of the Science Symposium include:



Dr. Tom Brenna, Chair of SNP SNAC, Dell Medical School and College of Natural Science at the University of Texas at Austin

Ms. Sara Baer-Sinnott, Oldways - Health Through Heritage

Ms. Laurel Bryant, NOAA Fisheries

Dr. Susan Carlson, University of Kansas Medical Center

Mr. Tim Fitzgerald, Environmental Defense Fund

Dr. William Harris, OmegaQuant

Captain Joseph R. Hibbeln, National Institutes of Health

Dr. Bruce Holub, University of Guelph

Mr. Robert Jones, The Nature Conservancy

Dr. Scott Nichols, Food’s Future

Dr. Judith Rodriguez, University of North Florida

Dr. Michael Tlusty, University of Massachusetts

The State of the Science Symposium is made possible by the Title Sponsor DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials; Platinum Sponsor GOED; and Gold Sponsors AkerBioMarine and Wiley’s Finest.

Please contact SNP to inquire about an invitation to the symposium.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per USDA Dietary Guidelines. In October 2015, SNP launched a national public health education campaign. For more information, visit SeafoodNutrition.org.