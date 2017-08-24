All Electric Fuel Cell Phoenix Rendering CHANGE START HERE, WITH US TODAY!” - Ronn Ford, CEO of RONN Motor Group

Ronn Motor Group, Inc. (RMG / RONN Motor Group), the automotive company behind the eco-friendly Scorpion, featuring one of the most advanced real-time hydrogen fuel enhancement systems to date, recently announced a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO that gives most investors the opportunity to invest in its company. RONN Motor Group plans to evolve the Scorpion into an all-electric roadster called the Phoenix. The Phoenix will be equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell range extender providing a total estimated range of 600 miles, and having an estimated MSRP of $150,000. The Phoenix will serve as the platform for RMG's eco-daily drivers (EDDs), the next generation of affordable and environmentally friendly vehicles, as well as zero-emission fuel cell minibuses and commercial trucks.

The proceeds from the Reg A+ stock offering will enable the Company to advance its business plan to expand research and development efforts and vehicle production in Sweden and China.

“As an issuer we appreciate the advice and guidance offered by engaging with an SEC registered broker-dealer,” said Ronn Ford, founder and CEO of RONN Motor Group.

“For issuers the Regulation A+ offering can be less expensive and burdensome than the traditional IPO process,” stated Carlo Corzine of Dawson James. “We are excited to partner with RONN Motor Group as it goes through its Reg A+ offering and the qualification process for listing on a national exchange,” he concluded.

About RONN Motor Group, Inc.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based RONN Motor Group, Inc. (http://www.ronnmotorgroup.com) is an automobile manufacturer focused on becoming a world leader in developing hydrogen-electric zero-emission automotive and transportation designs.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina (http://www.dawsonjames.com). Member FINRA/SIPC.

