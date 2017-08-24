Nicole Martin, author and CEO of HRBoost, Inc., receives a Professional Women Network (PWN) International Literary Award with Linda Eastman, CEO of PWN. I was truly humbled to receive such a prestigious award in the company of the outstanding leading women across different industries bringing forth topics with global impact through their authorship.

Nicole Martin, author and CEO of HRBoost, Inc. in Libertyville, received a Professional Women Network (PWN) International Literacy Award for her “The Talent Emergency.”

The awards were given during the 35th PWN International Conference 2017 held earlier this month at The Seelbach Hilton in Louisville, Kentucky.

Martin, who was one of four award recipients that included retired Army Gen. Ann Dunwoody, the United States’ first female four-star general, was surprised and honored to be among this select group.

“I was truly humbled to receive such a prestigious award in the company of the outstanding leading women across different industries bringing forth topics with global impact through their authorship,” she said. “I truly want to help businesses retain and attract top talent and for PWN to recognize my work was an honor.”

“The Talent Emergency” brings a fresh insight into defining the emergency facing businesses as well as set forth tools and solutions to create a culture invitation that will reinforce a transcendental organizational purpose. Martin’s insight and research speaks volume in the book on how to grow businesses and achieve sustainable returns. The book is also an eye opener on how to get results that optimize the human side of profitability.

PWN, an international organization for women coaches, consultants, and authors based in Prospect, Kentucky, is dedicated to the empowerment and dignity of women and families globally.

About Nicole Martin:

Nicole Martin is a frequently sought after speaker and author. She is a consultative leader skilled in helping organizations meet their strategic objectives through their people. With an inspired, approachable personality, she has proven her skill in partnering with business leaders to achieve results with sustainable returns. In recognition of her commitment to professional excellence and her community, Nicole has been honored as a Daily Herald Business Ledger Influential Women in Business, a Women of Distinction Honoree, and a 2016 Enterprising Women of the Year Champion by Enterprising Women Magazine. As a highly regarded and in-demand expert, her knowledge and advice have been featured in newspapers and magazines throughout the country. For more information about this book, please visit: http://www.talentemergency.com