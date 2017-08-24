Rob Jackson Selected as Winner for 2017 Pet Age Icon Awards

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance co-founder and CEO, Rob Jackson, has been recognized by Pet Age as a 2017 ICON award winner. The Pet Age ICON awards honor pet-industry leaders who have shown long-term commitment to the success of the pet industry based on experience, integrity and leadership. The ICON award winners will be recognized and profiled in the September 2017 issue of Pet Age magazine.

With more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Rob Jackson co-founded Healthy Paws in 2009 with his friends and colleagues. Born during the global financial crisis, the friends created Healthy Paws in response to pet parents’ challenges when a major or unexpected vet expense arose. The company exists to provide affordable, comprehensive pet insurance that will protect pets today, tomorrow, and long into the future.

“Being acknowledged by Pet Age is a great honor and a testament to the hard work our team has done every day for the past eight years to enhance the loving relationship between pet and pet parent,” said Rob Jackson. “Our team doesn’t think of it as working on claims or mobile apps or technology upgrades – rather, they see what they do as simply helping pets.”

Pet Age is a national publication that has covered the pet industry for 45 years, providing the latest industry news, trends and events. For more information on Pet Age and the ICON awards program, and to see a full list of honorees, visit http://www.petage.com.

For more information on Healthy Paws, please visit http://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

About Healthy Paws Pet Insurance®

Healthy Paws is one of the leading pet insurance program providers in the U.S. for dogs and cats and ranked #1 by customers on leading review websites. Its insurance policies are provided by Chubb, whose U.S. carriers are rated A++ by A.M. Best. The Healthy Paws Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides cash grants to pet adoption organizations specifically for life-saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries and advanced medical treatments of homeless pets in their care. Learn more about their mission to save more homeless pets and how you can help. For more information about Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, visit https://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com/. Healthy Paws Pet Insurance LLC is a licensed producer in all states (TX license # 1636108); operating in California as Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Services, LLC (CA license # 0H16053), and in New York, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Agency, LLC.