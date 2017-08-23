ISONAS Inc., a leading Pure IP™ access control system manufacturer, today announced that the company has added a new region to its sales map and appointed Kimberly Copanas, as the new Regional Sales Manager for the South East and Central US. In this role, Ms. Copanas will be responsible for growing sales within the designated region and will focus on advancing existing relationships built with ISONAS certified integrators, distribution partners and manufacturer rep firms over the years, as well as identifying relationship opportunities in new and emerging markets. Ms. Copanas will be based out of ISONAS’s Boulder office and will travel throughout the region providing product presentations and establishing her role as a trusted advisor to customers through face to face relationships. As Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) grows into a mainstream product offering, the ISONAS proposition is catering to a wider audience and driving exponential growth; requiring more touches with existing customers in all markets.

For the last two years, Ms. Copanas has been an integral part of the ISONAS team. She joined the ISONAS marketing department in 2015 and quickly transitioned into the role of Inside Sales Account Executive for International Accounts and the Eastern US prior to being promoted to Regional Sales Manager in August 2017. “Due to the exponential growth of ISONAS over the past two years, we have identified a need to expand our sales team in addition to expanding the number of territories we have to provide a more focused, hands-on approach to our customers,” states Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales. “We are thrilled to promote Ms. Copanas to this position and look forward to utilizing her extensive sales experience to help broaden our reach into new territories.”

Ms. Copanas came to ISONAS with almost a decade of experience working in sales, operations, and marketing roles. With degrees in International Studies and Communications and a wealth of accumulated customer facing and relationship building experience, Ms. Copanas was the perfect choice for this new position at ISONAS. “I’m truly excited to be part of the Pure IP™ evolution and have the opportunity to increase the brand recognition of ISONAS in new and emerging markets,” states Kimberly Copanas, Regional Sales Manager, South East & Central US at ISONAS.

ISONAS continues to be committed to its partners’ success and driving Pure IP™ access control forward by adding the right players to its sales team that are dedicated to providing outstanding customer support to a diverse geographical base. Pure IP™ technologies have become the future in access control technology and Ms. Copanas understands the value and simplicity that a Pure IP™ access control solution brings customers. With a hosted cloud software platform in Pure Access, the next evolution in IP access control hardware with the RC-04, and a winning sales team in place; ISONAS is ready to grow and expand to new heights. For further information, visit http://www.isonas.com.

About ISONAS Inc.

Since 1999 ISONAS has been revolutionizing access control with one simple solution and is today’s leading manufacturer of Pure IP™ Access Control hardware. When paired with their industry leading cloud hosted software solutions or 3rd party full featured access control software, a complete access control platform is formed. An ISONAS system provides the perfect product solution for securing facilities while reducing costs and providing all of the advantages that Pure IP™ technology brings to the door. ISONAS is based in the global technology hub of Boulder, Colorado, and has one goal; to change the global access control market, and provide a product solution that is secure, reliable, trusted, and more technologically advanced than anything before. Today, the company is realizing that vision with the ISONAS solution installed globally in over 30 countries in a wide variety of vertical markets. ISONAS has been recognized as one of Boulder County’s fastest growing companies as well as by industry partners such as Milestone Systems, year after year for its powerful video and access control integration. For more information, visit: http://www.isonas.com or call 800-581-0083.

