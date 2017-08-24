Logicbroker, a provider of EDI and drop ship automation, is excited to announce the newest guest speaker at its Connnected Commerce 17 summit. In addition to the incredible speaker lineup of 17 innovators and industry leaders, Jules Pieri, co-founder and CEO of The Grommet, will be speaking at the event.

“We are thrilled to have another industry veteran and innovator join our panel of speakers. Connected Commerce is just a few weeks away and we look forward to the dynamic presentation Jules is sure to bring,” Peyman Zamani, CEO of Logicbroker, said.

The Grommet has created great efficiency and automation within their unique drop ship model with their makers through their partnership with Logicbroker.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of Connected Commerce 17 and for having the opportunity to collaborate with other industry leaders on how to discover the next big thing,” Jules Pieri, Co-Founder & CEO of The Grommet, said.

Connected Commerce is about uniting brands and retailers while bringing the brightest minds and the best of technology together. Join Logicbroker and their sponsors in celebrating the future of digital commerce and learn how successful eCommerce projects really get done. The one-day summit on September 21st will feature thought leadership around scaling digital commerce operations and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

To learn more about Logicbroker’s speaker panel and to register for the event, visit http://connectedcommerce.io/

About Logicbroker Inc.

Logicbroker creates and strengthens the connections that enable digital commerce. Leveraging the award-winning Logicbroker cloud platform with unrivaled automation technology, we connect the fragmented platforms in digital commerce and automate the exchange of everything from inventory and orders, to shipment tracking information and invoices. We empower leading retailers and brands including Rite Aid, The Grommet, Mars M&M, Fossil, Linens N Things, and Dollar General with the platform and know-how to deliver frictionless digital commerce.