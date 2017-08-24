Brady Unveils New Digital Enhancements

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, announced today two major initiatives designed to transform the digital experience that customers have come to expect. The redesign of BradyID.com, as well as the release of new mobile apps, demonstrates the continued efforts by Brady to innovate, be an industry thought leader and deliver the best experience for customers.

“We always look to improve the way we do business with our customers and part of that is improving technology to create a more seamless shopping experience for them,” said Nicole Westenberger, vice president of e-commerce and marketing at Brady.

“So much more business is being done outside of a traditional office setting, and we’ve recognized that given the wide variety of products and identification solutions available on the market, it can be a daunting task for customers to find the product that best suits their needs. To address that, the redesigned website and new apps help our customers quickly find the products they need wherever they are, so they can devote more time and energy to the success of their business.”

Made to help customers find products faster and more easily, the new design of BradyID.com is more intuitive, modern and is mobile responsive, so customers have a consistent experience no matter where they connect or what device they use. Updated search functions improve customers’ ability to find what they need in fewer clicks, and consolidated product details provide robust education and expertise in one convenient place.

Furthering the focus to improve the customer experience, new Printer Finder and Label Finder tools guide buyers to the best products to fit their applications by answering a few questions. For customized needs, a new Design-Your-Own (DYO) tool provides customers with the flexibility to create a sign exactly to their specifications.

As an extension of the new website, the new mobile apps address the growing demand for customers to access Brady on the go. The BradyID mobile app provides additional search methods including image capture and barcode scanning, and further includes the new product finders. Additionally, the new Express Signs mobile app enables sign printing on demand with supported printers and supplies, and allows users to save frequently viewed signs for future use.

These enhancements are the first of many planned by Brady in the broader approach to deliver the best experience to customers through continued innovation and digital progress.

About Brady Corporation:

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.