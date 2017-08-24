Execute to Win Highlights HR Best Practices in Latest E-book

Execute to Win Today it is expected that HR has a certain level of connection to the strategic operations side of the business as well...

As the HR landscape changes to be more business and strategy-focused, ETW provides a platform to better connect employee engagement and top-level strategic goals. The new e-book gives HR-related insights to the following topics:



The changing HR landscape–HR leaders are viewed as business partners to the organization

The benefits of, and steps to obtain a fully engaged workforce and how this impacts the overall state of the organization

ETW’s continuous performance management model and how contextual communications around goals, culture and KPIs drive positive results

Today it is expected that HR has a certain level of connection to the strategic operations side of the business as well as the traditional talent management or compliance-based HR department. This pressure to keep up with and be a partner in producing favorable business results means HR leaders must be more agile now than ever before, and the ETW system can assist with these new challenges.

ETW VP of Sales & Marketing Jack Irving describes the primary purpose behind the piece, “This e-book was written to serve as a resource to HR leaders who are looking to further leverage their current technology and best practices to drive better results.”

