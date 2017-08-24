For the past 17 years, we’re proud to have contributed a measurable positive impact on the greater good of humanity and now proud to call California home, says Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach

Slone Partners, North America’s premier healthcare industry-focused executive search firm, today announced the creation of a corporate Western Division and related expansion activities throughout California. This strategic initiative, overseen by Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach, better allows the Company to service dozens of current California-based clients, develop relationships with next generation startups, and capitalize on the exponential growth The Golden State continuously demonstrates as a healthcare innovation hub. The expansion necessitates the relocation of Company senior personnel and is designed to ignite Company activities in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and San Francisco - cities and counties which collectively comprise a commanding bulk of the healthcare industry market in the United States.

The move represents a culmination of Slone Partners’ historically successful client talent searches conducted in California since 2000 and establishes a new division-based corporate structure and geo-presence led by CEO Leslie Loveless, Founder Adam Slone, and President Tara Kochis-Stach, supported by dozens of executive recruiters and support staff. Slone Partners clients range from private equity and venture capitalist firms with healthcare portfolios to the most respected names in the healthcare industry.

Northern and Southern California are home to hundreds of life sciences, diagnostics, precision medicine, laboratory testing, and healthcare information technology service providers. Slone Partners executive search expertise supports its client’s continuous quests to identify and hire the brightest C-level leadership, executive management and senior scientific personnel. Together, these teams collectively develop advances in next generation diagnostics, precision medicine, and biopharmaceuticals, plus new technologies that streamline and power the healthcare industry.

As a whole, the healthcare industry’s objective is to research, identify, manage, and eradicate diseases, increase patient comfort, and develop lifesaving therapies. Slone Partners proudly plays a vital role in these processes. Says President Tara Kochis-Stach, “Every year, Slone Partners leverages our industry-leading database to track the career trajectories of, then successfully place, hundreds of the most brilliant minds at the most innovative research, diagnostics, precision medicine and biopharmaceutical companies that genuinely strive to help people. For the past 17 years, we’re proud to have contributed a measurable positive impact on the greater good of humanity and now proud to call California home. Commuting to and from the state to service our California clients no longer makes sense. We’re in the exciting business of people, so we need to be, work, and live here.”

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing healthcare organizations - People Are Our Science®. Since 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established life sciences, research, diagnostics, precision medicine and laboratory services companies. With coast-to-coast presence in the most active healthcare industry hubs of Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Research Triangle Park NC, and Washington DC, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services to exceptional clients. Our full suite of services includes identifying, negotiating with, onboarding, and relocating talent, in addition to post-placement mentoring, success monitoring, and culture fit services. To learn more about Slone Partners value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com.

