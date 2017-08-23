Tiff’s Treats announces the grand opening of its College Station store, later this week, Saturday, August 26, 2017. This is the first store serving the Texas A&M community and the 32nd overall store for the warm cookie delivery company. Austin-based Tiff’s Treats, the first in the nation to create the warm cookie delivery concept, has 27 Texas stores as well as five stores in the Atlanta Georgia area, with its third state being announced soon. The College Station store, at Century Square Shopping Center, 1099 University Dr. #113, will celebrate with a grand opening event Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 9 am to 2 pm. Cookie sales will benefit Patriot Paws Service Dogs. More at https://cookiedelivery.com/Company/About/New-Store-Openings/Events/College-Station.aspx

“Even though we got our start at the University of Texas, we believe there are two things Longhorns and Aggies agree on: love for the great state of Texas and love for delicious warm cookies," said Leon Chen, co-founder of Tiff’s Treats. "We are very excited to have our cookies available to the College Station area!”

The College Station grand opening will include a fundraiser where Tiff’s Treats will be selling a dozen cookies for only $5 (no call ahead orders). Customers at the opening can purchase up to six one-dozen boxes filled with one of Tiff’s Treats most irresistible flavors: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle or oatmeal raisin, for just $5 a box, to a maximum of 6 boxes purchased per person.

All of the proceeds from this day (up to $5,000) will go to Patriot Paws Service Dogs, an organization that trains and provides service dogs at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities and PTS to restore their independence. At each new Tiff’s Treats’ grand opening events, the company does charity fundraising where proceeds from cookie sales go to a local area non-profit organization. In its previous 31 store opening events, Tiff’s Treats has raised more than $120,000 for charities.

People may also bring soft treats or puppy safe large stuffed animals to donate to Patriot Paws and receive a $5 Tiff's Treats Gift Card.

Tiff’s Treats will also be giving away all sorts of prizes at this grand opening including gift cards donated from local area restaurants and shops, randomly inserted into boxes of cookies. The first 40 people in line at the 9 am opening will get a $100 Tiff’s Treats gift card! All others in line at 9 am will receive a $10 gift card. There will also be a drawing to win free cookies for a year.

The College Station store, located at Century Square Shopping Center, 1099 University Dr. #113, College Station, TX 77840, is now open for business.

Tiff’s Treats will continue to grow and open new markets as part of its strategic plan funded by overall business growth as well as $25 million in investments the company has received in the past two years from investors impressed by the success of the brand to date, and the opportunity for it to grow.

All Tiff’s Treats locations deliver warm cookies, straight from the oven, to businesses and homes. Tiff’s Treats is a delicious idea for dessert delivery to your home or business, client gifts and meeting snacks, birthday gifts, a sweet-tooth fix and more. Baked fresh when you order from premium ingredients, all cookies and brownies are delivered warm, straight from the oven, in a white box complete with a colorful ribbon. For those who appreciate the experience of a warm cookie made from scratch (of only the finest ingredients and right out of the oven!), Tiff’s Treats offers something thoroughly enjoyable, as it is the first company in the country to pioneer warm cookie and brownie delivery.

Founded in 1999, what started as two friends baking cookies at University of Texas at Austin to help fellow students get through exams has now grown to 32 stores in Texas and Georgia, with nearly 600 employees, baking more than 50 million cookies since its inception. The company was founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen, UT alumni from Richardson, TX.