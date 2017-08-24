The addition of Santa Rosa/Sonoma County to Sun Country’s destinations gives our passengers access to experience some of the wonders of California, from wine country to the beautiful redwoods.

Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport announces that Sun Country Airlines will begin its nonstop flights between Sonoma County (STS) and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP) beginning this Thursday, August 24, 2017. The seasonal flights will be offered August 24, 2017 through December 3, 2017, with future potential. Sun Country is now the fourth carrier currently serving STS.

In celebration, the Airport will be handing out Wine Country tourism goodie bags to arriving passengers into STS on Thursday, and all passengers on departing flights will receive locally made cookies contributed by Sonoma County-based Cookie… Take a Bite!

The MSP-STS flights will be on Sun Country’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft featuring a two-class configuration with 12 first class seats and 150 coach class seats, providing ample options for a variety of traveler needs.

Sun Country’s MSP-STS route expands business and leisure travel to Northern California Wine Country from the Midwest and beyond with convenient eastbound connections to Boston and New York (JFK)*. Flights are scheduled to depart MSP Thursday mornings and arrive at STS before noon allowing for leisure travelers to arrive for a long weekend getaway in Wine Country. Flights to MSP from STS will depart Sundays at 9:55 a.m. starting August 27, 2017, for business or leisure travelers to head east.

“We are very excited about the new partnership with Sun Country Airlines to provide this service to the Midwest, with easy connections to the east coast. This flight will give local travelers to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area an option to avoid the hassles of driving to other Bay area airports,” said Chairwoman Shirlee Zane, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“The addition of Santa Rosa/Sonoma County to Sun Country’s destinations gives our passengers access to experience some of the wonders of California, from wine country to the beautiful redwoods,” says Jude Bricker, Sun Country Airlines President and CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport and look forward to adding this new service to our growing route network."

*Westbound connection schedule varies. Schedules are subject to change. Visit suncountry.com for details, terms and conditions.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES

Sun Country Airlines (MN Airlines, LLC d.b.a. Sun Country Airlines) is based in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. The award-winning airline, which flies to popular destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean, has earned a reputation for offering world-class service at an affordable price. The airline offers vacation packages through Sun Country Vacations, a program that allows travelers to book airfare, hotel, rental cars, tour attractions and more in a single, convenient transaction. Minnesota’s Hometown Airline™ also offers Sun Country Charters — taking your private charter group virtually anywhere with a commitment to reliable and customized service. For more on Sun Country destinations and to book travel, visit: suncountry.com.

ABOUT CHARLES M. SCHULZ – SONOMA COUNTY AIRPORT (STS)

The Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS) is located in the heart of Wine Country, 55 miles north of the Golden Gate. The Airport offers daily direct flights on Alaska Airlines to Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego; twice a week flights on Allegiant Air to Las Vegas; daily flights to Phoenix on American Airlines; and starting June 8, 2012 three flights a day to San Francisco on United Airlines.

Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines, the Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking, the Alaska Airlines Wine Flies Free program and the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar.

For additional airport information, visit: sonomacountyairport.org. Follow Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport on Facebook and Twitter.

For further information, journalists are asked to contact Jon Stout at jon.stout(at)sonomacounty(dot)org or (707) 565-7243.