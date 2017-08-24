Dr. Schatman (PhD, CPE) is a clinical psychologist with broad expertise in chronic pain management, which he regularly speaks about on national and international forums. He currently serves on the teaching faculty at Tufts School of Medicine in Boston (MA, USA). Dr. Schatman is a member of the Ethics Committee of the American Pain Society, the Ethics Council of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, and is on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Pain Educators.

In a recent Editorial, Dr. Schatman hailed Boston PainCare as “one of the rare American pain treatment facilities that does it right” adding “the leadership of this organization is dedicated to changing the paradigm through which chronic pain is treated not only on a local level, but nationally as well.”

Speaking about his new appointment, Dr Schatman remarked, “The clinical care at Boston PainCare is spectacular. With its overreaching emphasis on the quality of pain treatment, the facility is, and should be, a model for overall excellence. Its commitment to research that will actually enhance patient treatment will be Boston PainCare’s next evolutionary step toward a target for which pain treatment centers should strive.”

Notes to Editors

