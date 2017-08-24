Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (http://crescentharbor.com) announced today that it has added new outdoor lighting fixtures from Sonneman.

“Long considered at the cutting edge of contemporary indoor lighting, Sonneman has come up with many new hip, sleek outdoor designs that are sure to please,” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972. “These fixtures are not only beautiful, but also their fine workmanship ensures that they will withstand the most demanding elements.”

Founded in 2003, Sonneman is a tribute to contemporary lighting design as seen through the creative mind and lens of Robert Sonneman. From the late 1960's, Robert Sonneman pioneered modern lighting, truly making it an art form. World-renowned and acclaimed for clean lines and an alliance to form and function, Robert Sonneman's award-winning pieces have been at the design forefront for over four decades.

“We’re so excited to now offer these great lighting fixtures on our online store,” Fossett said, before adding that one of the three newly added products is the Sonneman 16" LED Double Bollard Dome Cap / Lens-White Glass Shade, a unique product that comes frosted white polycarbonate shade material.

Another newly added product is the Sonneman Crest LED Sconce. “The LED illumination from a crescent downlight evokes a lunar glow,” Fossett pointed out. The product comes in die-cast aluminum with frosted optical acrylic shade material.

Perhaps the most exciting newly added product is the Sonneman L'arc Grand LED Sconce. “This graceful curved fixture dramatically sweeps its LED illumination in reflection across an exterior or interior surface in a bold sculptural gesture,” Fossett said. “The sophistication of LÆarc is scaled in two sizes, Grand and Petite.”

For more information, please visit crescentharbor.com/Sonneman-outdoor-fixtures and crescentharbor.com/Sonneman-Lighting.

About Crescent Harbor Lighting

Crescent Harbor Lighting is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

The company specializes in a high-touch customer service approach to retailing lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and other related items.

Contact Details:

Tim Fossett

President

88 York Street

US Route One

Kennebunk, Maine, 04043

Toll Free Phone: 1-888-355-9525

Local Phone: 1-207-985-3535

Fax: 1-207-985-4569

Source: Crescent Harbor Lighting

###