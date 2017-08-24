Patcraft Launches Gradient Form

Gradient Form was inspired by subtle, sophisticated gradient patterns that created interesting textural and geometric details

Patcraft announces the release of its latest carpet tile collection, Gradient Form, which captures the change in gradation and scale by using the effects of variation to create a shift in visual elements. By creating texture within the pattern design, Gradient Form products infuse geometry and subtle movement, bringing positive energy to the built environment. Available in 12” x 48” planks and nine neutral colorways, products are designed for longevity and performance.

“Gradient Form was inspired by subtle, sophisticated gradient patterns that created interesting textural and geometric details,” said Shannon Cochran, Patcraft’s vice president, creative and design. “The design team looked at the striking balance between colors, imparting the essence of movement across the floor. The merging of color and pattern help to achieve a gentle sloping effect within each style.”

The collection includes three styles, Rise, Run and Slope, that offer a functional variety of scale and dimension. The plank format allows for self-patterning, highlighting elements of interest through changes in gradients. The neutral colors incorporate a metallic yarn to add both visual depth and luster.

Constructed with Eco Solution Q® and EcoWorx® backing, Gradient Form is Cradle to Cradle certified. Products are backed with lifetime warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.

The Gradient Form collection elevates, accelerates and invigorates flooring design, providing a sophisticated visual and allowing for smooth, effortless transition where form meets function.

About Patcraft

Part of Shaw Industries, Patcraft is a leader in high-performance commercial flooring, delivering performance carpet tile, broadloom and resilient with innovative design and superior service to meet the needs of every market sector.