Zensar Technologies, a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital transformation journey, announced that it has been listed as a sample vendor in the Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2017 [G00326514] authored by Gartner analysts Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Mark David Lewis and Yanna Dharmasthira.

According to Gartner, “Digital commerce service providers offer a variety of digital commerce implementation services, including ones for the design, development, integration and deployment of specific processes, functions, applications and initiatives in user organizations that support transactional digital commerce applications and related functionality. These services aim to optimize a company's processes and integrate related technology applications and platforms into a consistent, stable and secure customer experience for digital commerce.”

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies stated, “We are excited to be mentioned in Gartner’s Digital Commerce Vendor Guide for the second year in a row. Digital is core to our business and is growing rapidly quarter after quarter, currently comprising 36% of our revenue. Zensar’s digital commerce portfolio is built on our Return on Digital® framework enabling clients to realize significant returns on their digital investments.”

The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2017 states “Digital commerce is a major component of the customer experience, with a growing ecosystem of technologies, vendors and services. Successful digital commerce initiatives do not require every application in the digital commerce ecosystem, but companies often underestimate the number of technologies required to achieve an excellent customer experience.”

John Blackburn, Executive Vice President Retail, Zensar Technologies added, “We feel this inclusion is in recognition of our proven track record, enabling many of the top global brands with their commerce initiatives. We have been successful in helping several of the Internet Retailer Top 10 deliver frictionless omni-channel customer experiences, and our Digital Commerce practice is one of the largest and most successful in the market today. This is due to our unique depth of capability from ‘click to ship’ combined with the nimbleness of a mid-sized business. Digital Commerce is a critical part of our digital retail agenda and I’m pleased that Gartner has mentioned Zensar in their Digital Commerce Vendor Guide.”

Follow Zensar via:

