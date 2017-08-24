The culture and philosophical alignment of providing independent, evidence-based insights to clients made a partnership with Pacific Resources a natural alliance. It will allow us to leverage the power of the best practices of both our organizations.

herronpalmer, a preeminent consulting firm that advises Fortune ranked organizations on all facets of employee benefits administration, has joined Pacific Resources, a leading non-medical employee benefits advisory firm.

“This is a very exciting step for our company and our clients,” said Paul Barden, CEO of Pacific Resources. “The constantly evolving benefits delivery marketplace is extremely complex for employers to navigate. We continue to see growing demand for independent advice, so partnering with a market leader to elevate and expand our team of independent advisers and service and subject matter expertise, is critical.”

herronpalmer collects, analyzes and publishes data on virtually every aspect of the benefits administration business, and uses this information to drive successful outcomes for many of the world’s largest employers.

“Joining the Pacific Resources and Brown & Brown family allows us to further accelerate the growth and diversification of our advisory services and meet the evolving needs of our U.S. and global clients,” said Tony Herron, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of herronpalmer. “The culture and philosophical alignment of providing independent, evidence-based insights to clients made a partnership with Pacific Resources a natural alliance. It will allow us to leverage the power of the best practices of both our organizations.”

About Pacific Resources:

Pacific Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., is a leading independent employee benefits advisory firm that works with Fortune-ranked and other large companies. For four decades, Pacific Resources' evidence-based insights have shaped innovative employee benefit solutions, helping companies get the most value from their benefit plans, and positively impacting the lives of millions of employees and their families. For more information, visit us online at http://www.pacresbenefits.com.

About herronpalmer:

herronpalmer is a market leading adviser for employers on selecting, implementing and managing relationships with administration providers for HR and employee benefit programs. For more information, visit herronpalmer online at http://herronpalmer.com.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.:

Brown & Brown, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance products and related services. Additionally, certain Brown & Brown subsidiaries offer a variety of risk management, third-party administration, and other services. Serving business, public entity, individual, trade and professional association clients nationwide, Brown & Brown is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the United States’ sixth largest independent insurance intermediary. Brown & Brown’s Web address is http://www.bbinsurance.com.