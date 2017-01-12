Organizational Excellence Specialists Inc today announces that the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s largest project management member association, has named it as a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.) effective December 6, 2016. R.E.P.s are organizations that have been approved by PMI to help project managers achieve and maintain the Project Management Professional (PMP)®, Program Management Professional (PgMP)® and other PMI professional credentials. These organizations have met PMI’s rigorous quality criteria for course content, instructor qualification, and instructional design.

Project managers are increasingly turning to R.E.P.s for certification training and maintenance, especially since global median salaries for the profession now exceed $81,000 (USD). At Organizational Excellence Specialists Inc (OES), our programs are designed to ensure organizations have a disciplined focus and use best management practices so they build capacity and achieve exceptional results:



Value for consultants – OES provides a licensing program and toolkit for seasoned professionals that can be used to build awareness, attract business, conduct assessments, deliver training programs, and provide consulting services to client organizations

Value for the organization – the Organizational Excellence Framework publication (OEF) provides a validation point for the organization. It illustrates the organization’s current state and desired future state and encourages leaders and employees to see the organization as a system of interrelated and interconnected processes that must align with the mission and vision of the organization

Value from recognition – the OEF is based on global excellence models that are used in many countries. These countries have award programs that recognize successful implementation of the model and continuous improvement. Award recipients are acknowledged to be employers of choice and preferred suppliers

Value for investors – the evidence is clear. Organizations that have achieved national recognition using global excellence models report a balanced system of performance measures that lead their specific sector

Organizational Excellence Specialists Inc joins more than 1,500 R.E.P.s in more than 80 countries. These organizations include commercial training providers, academic institutions, and corporate training departments within corporations and government agencies.

About Organizational Excellence Specialists Inc

At OES, we train professionals so they can work with organizations to successfully implement best management practices found in global excellence models. These practices have been validated by 25 years of research. Training programs include holistic workshops for micro and larger size organizations on the OEF and modular workshops on the nine key management areas that comprise the OEF and that provide a greater level of detail in each area. Each workshop includes the use of the automated assessment and reporting tool that provides a summary of the assessment ratings and an action-oriented improvement plan to address gaps.

Visit us at http://www.organizationalexcellencespecialists.ca.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute is the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program and portfolio management profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than 2.9 million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. PMI advances careers, improves organizational success and further matures the profession of project management through its globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools academic research, publications, professional development courses, and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, Human Systems International (HSI) provides organizational assessment and benchmarking services to leading businesses and government, while ProjectManagement.com and ProjectsAtWork.com create online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives.

Visit us at http://www.PMI.org , http://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.