Only 25 lucky people will be able to attend the first “Total Combat Experience” event that will showcase members of the military’s most elite fighting force, the US Navy SEALS. This two-day event will teach participants how to plan and execute a mission that is real as can be provided without putting lives in danger.

“This will be as real as it gets” shares Jeff “Bram” Bramstedt, former Navy SEAL and Founder of Life of Valor. “The facility, the tactics, the instructors, the weapons and the scenarios will all be what elite members of our military experience before pre-deployment. It doesn’t get any more real than this!”

Participants will be taught everything that they need to know to safely conduct a CQC (Close Quarters Combat) mission and Urban Patrolling where contact with the “enemy” is eminent. The team of former US Navy SEALs will teach participants proper and safe weapons handling, mission planning, mission execution, basic med-evac, infiltration and exfiltration.

“We will share everything we can without sharing the ‘family secrets’ and I will make sure these guys and gals get their share of extreme adrenaline!” says Master Chief Johnny Hoffman, a former member of the SEAL Teams who served for over 25 years.

Participants can expect to experience what very few civilians will ever get to. Those interested in putting their name in for one of the 25 spots can do so by submitting their request to totalcombatexperience(at)lifeofvalor(dot)com. This is a charity fundraiser event for Life of Valor and will take place in San Diego, California on Friday and Saturday, February 18th & 19th. Participants are expected to make a minimum donation of $4,000 for the two-day event. All participants must be 18 year or older, be okay with shooting at real people with simulated marking rounds and being around loud explosions. All safety gear, weapons, ammunition and training will be provided to participants by the organizers.

Life of Valor is a national movement of men, claiming their destinies as leaders in their homes and communities. Our mission is to prepare men for a life of valor.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jeff Bramstedt at 619-770-0028 or email at totalcombatexperience(at)lifeofvalor(dot)com.