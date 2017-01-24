SgtPizza and Uno’s March Forward For Operation Pizza Bowl 2017

“…it’s the emotions, and feeling they get when they get the pizza that really makes it all worth it…They are all doing so much for our country, and to let them know that they are recognized is one of the best feelings in the world.”

The Non-For-Profit organization, Pizzas4Patriots will once again team up with Chicago’s famous UNO’s pizza to deliver over 1,000 pounds of Uno’s Chicago deep-dish style pizza to the troops serving overseas in Afghanistan and Kandahar just in time for the big game.

Using a philosophy of providing for military members both at home and away; service members here in the states will also be looked after through the “Adopt-AVA program”; with the steady goal of providing pizza parties at V.A’s in all 50 States.

The pizzas will be delivered to the Kabul airport, where they will be delivered to the overseas locations through military personnel. Retired Air Force Master Sargent Mark Evans personally recalls service persons who have had the pizza, and says that “…it’s the emotions, and feeling they get when they get the pizza that really makes it all worth it…They are all doing so much for our country, and to let them know that they are recognized is one of the best feelings in the world.”

For more information please visit;

http://www.Pizzas4patriots.com

http://www.OperationPizzaBowl.com

http://www.SgtPizza.org

About Pizzas4Patriots

Pizzas4Patriots is a non-profit organization with the mission of making a positive difference in the lives of our service men and women. We proudly support those patriots presently serving, as well as our wounded Veterans. It is our goal to provide our Armed Forces with unique gifts from home. We have been fortunate to receive donations ranging from financial to products and services from individuals, families, corporations and other organizations, all wanting to show appreciation for the sacrifice of our brave troops. Our goal is to bring a little bit of home to the troops, and show them that they are supported by the Country and residents who enjoy the freedoms that they provide for us.