California State Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. Limiting the power of state and local law enforcement to act as de facto ICE agents clearly sends a powerful message, and will be a great relief to the thousands of immigrants who are still working to obtain legal residence.

An October 5 article on NPR reports reports that California Governor Brown has signed SB 54, the so-called “Sanctuary State” bill – officially called the California Values Act – that has aroused both excitement and controversy not only in the Golden State, but criticism from federal officials. Los Angeles area immigration attorney Henry A. Posada says that, limiting the power of state and local law enforcement to act as de facto ICE agents clearly sends a powerful message, and will be a great relief to the thousands of immigrants who are still working to obtain legal residence in the state. He adds, however, that it also highlights the challenging legal terrain facing both individuals and families who have come to the United States from other nations.

Mr. Posada notes that the bill, which prevents law enforcement from inquiring about a person’s immigration status and which bans state corrections officials from holding an inmate after a scheduled release date for possible deportation, is helpful but is not a panacea. The attorney notes that one of the most important benefits of the law is that it reassures members of the community that it is safe to talk to law enforcement without worrying about deportation, which is obviously crucial for the safety of immigrants and all California residents.

The law, however, will not stop ICE agents from conducting raids and using other tactics to find and detain undocumented immigrants, and immigration agents will still be able to speak with prison inmates, Mr. Posada says. The bill was also altered in negotiations to allow police agencies to share their databases with ICE. Mr. Posada notes, however, that immigrants in all kinds of situations will continue to have legal rights that can be employed with the assistance of competent legal counsel. Mr. Posada notes that, while many individuals who have a criminal history may assume that their situation is nearly hopeless, they actually may be able to take advantage of an avenue known as post-conviction relief. He adds that taking proper advantage of this type of approach requires the assistance of skilled legal professionals.

