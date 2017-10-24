X36 Series Bulk Flow X-Ray Inspection System Advanced detector technology also allows for lower power consumption, thereby reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and increasing bottom line savings.

Manufacturers of bulk flow food products can benefit from optimised detection sensitivity and maximised productivity with the X36 Series Bulk Flow x-ray inspection system from METTLER-TOLEDO Safeline X-ray. Incorporating high-performance technology and software algorithms developed specifically for bulk flow product lines, the X36 Bulk Flow offers precise removal of contaminated product at high throughput rates. The system is ideal for inspecting dried fruit and nuts, processed meats, cereals, grains, frozen fruit and vegetables, seafood and dried pet food, as well as other bulk flow products, boosting production line efficiency and ensuring compliance with food safety legislation.

The X36 Bulk Flow is a single vertical x-ray beam system capable of sensitive detection of dense contaminants, including metal and glass shards, calcified bone, mineral stone and high-density plastic and rubber. The system is capable of inspecting through puts up to 14,000kg/hour, depending on product depth and density, ensuring food safety whilst maximizing line efficiency. Advanced detector technology also allows for lower power consumption, thereby reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and increasing bottom line savings.

A specially-developed three or six-scoop rejection mechanism enhances precision contaminant removal with minimal rejection of good product, while a troughed conveyor prevents product spilling from the line, reducing product waste. The X36 Bulk Flow is available with a three or six lane scoop rejection device, to suit the individual needs of specific applications.

Built according to the principles of the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG), the X36 Bulk Flow features an Ingress Protection (IP) 69 rated stainless steel cabinet, making it capable of withstanding the harshest washdown regimes. Sloped surfaces and curved edges minimise bacteria traps and allow water to run off, enabling quick and effective cleaning with minimal downtime, further enhancing line productivity.

In addition, the x-ray cabinet gives easy access to internal mechanisms for essential maintenance, while the rejection mechanism can be easily removed for cleaning. The conveyor’s automatic tracking feature corrects any belt misalignment without the need to stop the conveyor, maximising production uptime.

The X36 Bulk Flow features a 15 inch touchscreen display with intuitive software and automated set-up to facilitate quicker product changeovers. The x-ray system’s PC boasts a large memory to store time-stamped images of every product reject, enhancing traceability and helping manufacturers demonstrate due diligence in the event of a product recall. The integrated software monitors the system’s Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), providing manufacturers with relevant information to make improvements to machine and line performance in order to further enhance efficiency and productivity. The X36 Bulk Flow can also be connected to the manufacturer's network, giving authorised personnel the ability to store and analyse inspection and performance data from a remote location.

Paul King, Head of Sales at METTLER-TOLEDO Safeline X-ray said, “In today’s highly-competitive manufacturing climate, food processors need to ensure that their products are contaminant-free and at the highest quality standards whilst meeting tough key performance indicators (KPIs). Typical KPIs include meeting high production targets, reducing operational costs and lowering product waste. With these pressures in mind, our advanced X36 Bulk Flow has been designed to provide precision contaminant detection and removal, without compromising on line speeds or production uptime.”

METTLER-TOLEDO now offer a 5-year generator warranty for all our Next Generation x-ray systems, this ensures the most expensive component of your x-ray system is covered, avoiding any unexpected downtime or additional costs, when purchased with a comprehensive or standard care package.

METTLER-TOLEDO Product Inspection offer ProdX™ 2.0 data management software system which is designed for use on food lines, as well as in pharmaceutical and chemical processing. The data management software package connects product inspection equipment across the entire production line into a single, unified network.

METTLER-TOLEDO Safeline is the world’s leading supplier of metal detection and x-ray inspection solutions for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Together with Garvens Checkweighing, CI-Vision and Pharmacontrol Electronic GmbH (PCE), Mettler-Toledo Safeline forms the Product Inspection division of Mettler-Toledo.

