RippleNami, Inc., a provider of blockchain map-based data visualization platform is designated a finalist in the 2017 AfricaCom Awards’ “Changing Lives” category. This annual awards program pays tribute to those companies with innovative solutions connecting and elevating Africa through its fourth industrial revolution.

This prestigious designation falls on the 20th anniversary of AfricaCom and marks the 10th year of the awards program that’s amassing global significance. KNect365 announced Ripplenami, Inc. as one of the top twenty finalists across ten different categories and joins the winner’s stage with iconic brands such as Coca Cola and United Nations.

“Receiving this distinguished award is a testament to our technology and our singular commitment towards transforming an entire society and enhancing the lives of those in it,” said Jaye Connolly-LaBelle. “The Changing Lives Award is particularly meaningful as it underscores our tremendous capabilities to connect massive population centers using novel blockchain and mapping solutions to further bridge socio-economic development and widespread inclusion.”

RippleNami, is predicated on the notion that by taking its technology solution into developing countries the world would be forever altered. Founded on the need for an easier way to securely collect and visualize any data on a map, RippleNami’s team leverages its extensive experience working in developing countries. In the wake of so many organizations struggling with digital identification, asset tracking, supply chain, geo-location of basic resources such as water wells, healthcare, schools, contagious diseases, security issues and other critical information, the market need is severe. What makes RippleNami’s solution so unique is its ability to simplify blockchain and geolocation so that anyone – regardless of education – can easily obtain and enter information on a virtual map and enable enterprise-wide collaboration. Its ability to ingest any kind of data including blockchain and mapping makes it’s the preferred platform.

“The inclusion of several new categories in this year’s awards line-up speaks to the continual progress affecting the African continent with the advent of digital solutions and adaptability,” says Tom Cuthell, Portfolio Director for KNect365, organizer of AfricaCom. “It’s an exciting time for technology across the globe but none more than across Africa, with many of these shortlisted contenders leading global development in their respective fields.”

About RippleNami

RippleNami recognizes that people empowered with real-time and easily accessible information around the world can connect and foster unimaginable change. RippleNami is redefining blockchain and mapping with the first visualization platform that consolidates big data and provides information that matters most to users and organizations. I’s cost-effective, device agnostic cloud-based platform delivers millions of real-time actionable data points on an intuitive map to customers across enterprises, nonprofits and foreign government agencies that are enabling critical decision making and enhanced collaboration. With seamless integration, limitless customization and scalable architecture, RippleNami allows people to chart their own world, streamlining communication and improving operational effectiveness. For more information about RippleNami, visit http://www.ripplenami.com.

About AfricaCom Awards

AfricaCom is the largest and most successful technology event in Africa. The 20th edition of the annual event is set to be held from November 7-9 in Cape Town, South Africa. The AfricaCom Awards celebrate the achievements of the best companies, solutions, products and personalities improving connectivity and driving Africa through the fourth industrial revolution. The 3-day event which aims at promoting digital excellence in Africa, and will bring together tech giants, senior decision makers from the entire digital community to network, develop knowledge, showcase their latest solutions and technologies and gain inspiration from current industry trends and products For more information about AfricaCom, https://tmt.knect365.com/africacom/awards.

