Celebrate National Bologna Day With a Bounty of Bologna Facts

National Bologna Day is October 24 Bologna is an American classic that links us back to our childhoods. No matter how it is served, it is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

It’s the meat with a first name, beloved by chefs such as Michael Symon and David Chang and enjoyed around the country for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Whether you spell it bologna or baloney, it’s a lifelong favorite that we celebrate every October 24 for National Bologna Day. This year, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) and Beef Checkoff are celebrating by unveiling a new guide to bologna that details all of the important bologna facts including its origin, how it’s made, different bologna styles, fun facts and recipes. Bologna fans can also test their knowledge with a bologna quiz and check out a range of bologna recipes.

“Bologna is an American classic that links us back to our childhoods,” said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. “No matter how it is served, it is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.”

Bologna is often served differently depending upon where people live. While most Americans have enjoyed traditional sliced bologna that is common on store shelves around the country, regional styles vary. In the Midwest, ring bolognas are often the preferred choice. These are smaller in diameter and sold as a semi-circle or a ring and may be sliced and eaten with crackers or split lengthwise and enjoyed in pastas and other dishes. Lebanon bologna is popular in Pennsylvania. It’s a beef bologna that is heavily smoked, known for its tangy and smoky flavor. In Ohio, traditional bologna is often thick cut and fried before being enjoyed on a sandwich and in Memphis it is smoked and served with BBQ sauce. The Baltimore style hot dog features bologna wrapped around the hot dog for a meaty masterpiece.

“Bologna’s versatility adds to the National Bologna Day fun,” said Mittenthal. “You can enjoy it for any meal or snack prepared differently.”

For a full plate of bologna facts including how it is made, recipes, consumption statistics and more, check out the new Guide to Bologna at http://www.hot-dog.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff Program (http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the National Hotdog and Sausage Council:

The NHDSC is a project of the North American Meat Institute, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. Established in 1994, the Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods. It is funded by contributions from hot dog and sausage manufacturers and those who supply them with equipment, ingredients and services.

"Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties."