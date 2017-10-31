Treeno Software Inc. (Treeno), a leading provider of enterprise document management solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a contract to deliver a turnkey document management solution through Eastern Managed Print Network (Eastern MPN) for the Onodaga Cortland Madison Board of Cooperative Educational Services (OCM BOCES).

Eastern MPN has provided a portfolio of services for OCM BOCES since 2012. With the addition of Treeno’s capabilities, school districts that work with OCM BOCES will have access to a powerful document management and workflow automation solution which will them to securely manage their student and back office documents.

Eastern has partnered with Treeno Software because of the company’s outstanding customer service, proven technology and customer configurable solution. The solution can be configured to work the way each school or district needs it to work. The solution works the way you do!” said Michael Quinn Regional Sales Manager of Eastern Managed Print Services.

“Adding Treeno’s capabilities to the Eastern MPN contract for OCM BOCES is a value-add for the school districts that need a user-friendly solution for managing their student, employee records and back office documentation,” said Kevin Smith, Director of Solutions for Eastern MPN. Joyce Leinberger, K-12 Major Account Representative for Eastern MPN, agreed, saying “Eastern Managed Print Network looks forward to providing a turnkey solution to help schools manage all of their documents. Eastern provides options for frontend capture that can route scans to the secure Treeno Document Management and workflow automation tool. The turnkey solution will help secure and protect files while saving any organization money and time."

“The Treeno Software solution has helped many schools and districts to manage their student yearly onboarding documents, signed independent education plans, transcripts, student medical information, human resources, employee reimbursements, contracts, meeting minutes and accounts payable files. The Treeno Software solution allows the district administrator the ability to self-manage their system. Allowing them to add users, build new cabinets, and manage their instance. Treeno Software and Eastern are always a phone call away for support but the school administrator is empowered to grow the solution to meet their individual needs,” said Lisa McCoole VP of Treeno Software Sales.

Another benefit to school district business administrators and superintendents is Treeno’s ability to integrate with student information systems. “Integration with File Tools will help automate and streamline the filing, labeling and retrieving of student- and employee-related documents. With the click of a button, users will be able to file a document without having to manually index and tag it for later retrieval. This cuts down on time needed both on the front end when documents are entered, and on the back end, when they are retrieved, saving time and money – in addition to helping ensure accurate storage, linking and more,” said Steve Tentindo President of Treeno Software.

With an effective date of September 1, 2017, Treeno’s contract to provide services through Eastern MPN means that school districts working with BOCES in New York’s Onodaga, Cortland and Madison Counties will be able to leverage this added flexibility and functionality for the 2017-2018 school year. Beyond these counties, school districts in other parts of the state and beyond who choose Eastern MPN will also be able to realize the cost savings and efficiencies this turnkey solution provides.

About Eastern Managed Print Network

One of the nation’s largest and most-respected technology consulting firms specializing in workflow optimization, Eastern Managed Print Network brings comprehensive solutions to the market, partnering with world-class innovators and value-added suppliers. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Xerox Corporation, Eastern MPN has successfully helped business large and small achieve better financial results, improve operational efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. To learn more about Eastern MPN, visit http://www.easternmpn.com/.

About BOCES of New York State

BOCES of New York State has been partnering with school districts for close to 70 years to help meet students’ evolving educational needs through cost-effective and relevant programs. BOCES services are delivered through 37 regional BOCES. For more information about BOCES and to locate a regional BOCES, visit http://www.boces.org/.

About Treeno Software, Inc.

Established in 2002, Treeno Software is a leader in the Enterprise Document Management (EDM) industry. Treeno Software was one of the industry’s first to embrace cloud computing with the Treeno EDM Cloud (SaaS) and to provide web-based solutions offering secure global information access. Treeno Software’s mission is to provide their customers with operational workflow efficiencies and measurable return on investment through the fast installation and implementation of their fully secure, highly reliable, and easy-to-use, web-based Enterprise Document Management Solution. For information on Treeno Software, visit http://www.treenosoftware.com